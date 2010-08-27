Derrick Favors on fixing the Nets, his new car, and winning NBA Rookie of the Year

Ever since he first emerged on the basketball scene as a promising teenager, Derrick Favors has been, as they say in the industry, “an adidas guy.” Following in the footsteps of fellow Atlanta native and pro three-striper Dwight Howard, Favors was a staple at adidas camps during his time at South Atlanta High School, where he grew into one of the top prep players in the country. In fact, when Favors appeared on the cover of Dime #34 (Summer 2007), it was from a photo shoot alongside Tyreke Evans, Lance Stephenson, Jrue Holiday and Luke Babbitt at the inaugural adidas Nations elite summer program.

After the New Jersey Nets made Favors the No. 3 pick in this year’s NBA Draft, it wasn’t hard to guess where he’d sign his first sneaker contract. This week Favors has been in Portland, Ore., touring the adidas campus and getting to know his new business partners. I got up with the Rookie of the Year candidate for a few minutes to talk about adjusting to NBA life, his role on the Nets, and his new sneakers:

Dime: What made you sign with adidas?

Derrick Favors: They were with me since high school, really. From high school to my AAU team (Atlanta Celtics), camps, I did a lot of stuff with adidas. I just wanted to stay loyal to them, and it’s the best situation for me.

Dime: What did you think about the TS Heat Check player exclusives they had for you at the Rookie Photo Shoot?

DF: I liked ’em. That was my first time seeing ’em. They’re light and have a nice style to ’em. They had my name on the back, which was cool. When I was little I always dreamed of having my name on some shoes.

Dime: Have you gotten settled in New Jersey yet?

DF: Not yet. I’m still looking for a place.

Dime: What have you picked up with that new NBA money?

DF: I bought a Camaro down in Atlanta. It’s a 2010. Nothing custom, just a regular factory model. I got some rims on it.

Dime: When did it first sink in that you’re a pro now?

DF: I first realized it when I was playing summer league. Five games in five days, doing interviews … that was the first time I realized I’m a pro.

Dime: How do you think you played in summer league?

DF: I think I played good. It was mostly a learning experience. I wanted to improve on my offensive game, my jump shot, my post moves. That was the main thing I was looking forward to doing.

Dime: How much do you know about Avery Johnson‘s system?

DF: It’s mostly defense. He’s a defensive coach, so we’re gonna see a lot of defensive sets in training camp.

Dime: Have you talked to Avery a lot?

DF: I talked to him during summer league, and during the workouts when they had me come in before the Draft. He’s a good dude and a great coach.

Dime: Did he tell you of any expectations he has for you this season?

DF: No, not yet. But I know he’ll tell me during training camp. I think they expect me to come out and play hard on defense and offense.

Dime: Your numbers at Georgia Tech were good, but not as dominant as some people expected. Was the college experience good for you?

DF: Yeah, I think it worked out. It humbled me. It showed me I have to work harder to be the best player that I can be.

Dime: How do you think you’ll play alongside Brook Lopez?

DF: I think it’ll help my game out a lot. He can play off me with my defense and rebounding, and I can play off him with his offense. I can learn a lot from him since he’s already been in the League for two years now.

Dime: Have you clicked with anybody in particular on the Nets?

DF: Not yet. I haven’t met none of ’em yet.

Dime: What did you think of the Troy Murphy trade?

DF: I thought it was a good move. Troy Murphy is a vet in the League. I can learn a lot of stuff from him ’cause he’s been in the League for a long time. He can help me out with my offensive game, show me little strategies to use.

Dime: What are you into in your free time?

DF: Just playing video games. I have an Xbox 360 and a PS3. I play mostly sports games, and games like Call of Duty and Halo, things like that.

Dime: What do you think it’ll be like seeing yourself on an NBA video game?

DF: I’m looking forward to it. I’m gonna play with the Nets every time.

Dime: How do you think they’re going to rate you on the game?

DF: They’ll probably have my rebounding and dunking high.

Dime: Who is your pick for Rookie of the Year?

DF: Hopefully it’s me. But … I don’t know, probably Gani Lawal in Phoenix.

Dime: I know that’s your guy from Georgia Tech, but he was a second-round pick. Why do you think he’ll have a big impact?

DF: He’s gonna have a big year. He plays hard and has a good work ethic.

Dime: What do you think will be the toughest adjustment to the NBA?

DF: Probably the traveling, just playing games every night against the toughest competition.

Dime: Last year the Nets won 12 games. How are you guys going to turn that around?

DF: We have to leave that stuff in the past. This year is a new year. We can be a much better team if we practice hard and work hard to win games.

-Follow Austin on Twitter at @AustinBurton206

-Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag

-Become a fan of Dime on Facebook HERE