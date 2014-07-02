Derrick Rose & Adidas Launch D Rose 773 III

We got our first look at the newest addition to the Derrick Rose line back in May when images leaked of an all-black D Rose 773 III. Now adidas has officially unveiled the performance shoe with new coorways inspired by the team-first mentality of Rose and the city he’s always called home.

The D Rose 773 III has Rose’s trademark three stripes on the heel with an architectural pattern inspired by Chicago’s landmarks. The lace jewel gives an homage to his 773 area code that inspried the sneaker’s name while the D Rose logo is featured on the side of the tongue.

The newwest D Rose also borrows from adidas’ colloboration with collegiate teams with perforated pattern to increase breathability and an enhanced collar to ameliorate fit and performance. Adiprene+ cushioning adds comfort and responsiveness for D-Rose’s quick cuts into the lane, and the SPRINTWEB upper provides a color contrasting overlay. A zoned traction pattern on the sole provides the sho’es grip for the hardwood, and the concrete and asphalt of the playground.

The D Rose 773 III is available now for $115 at adidas.com where you can also customize your own colorway with miadidas for $135.

