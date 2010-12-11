Derrick Rose and Chicago defense keeps the Lakers in check

During last night’s Lakers/Bulls game, Jeff Van Gundy revealed that Tom Thibodeau, a former assistant of his, is surprisingly particular about his clothes and can bench 350 (easily the strongest coach in the League). The other thing Thibodeau can do is coach defense, which he did amazingly well as his Bulls held L.A. to just 84 points in an upset win. Oh, and Chicago also has some kid named Derrick Rose. He’s aiight … While it took a while for Chicago’s offense to show up, the defense was able to shut down the champs for long stretches as L.A. fell into some familiar bad habits. Pau Gasol (21 points) being ignored in the post too often, Kobe (23 points, 7 assists) taking unnecessarily difficult shots, and the team in general settling for too many deep, contested jumpers. Whenever L.A. did get a run going, D-Rose (29 pts, 9 assists) answered with a bucket of his own, including a dagger in the final minute … So it’s obvious that these new technical foul rules matter none to Kobe (who surpassed John Havlicek for 11th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list). Once when he was called for a block, Mamba literally screamed right in one ref’s face, “I’m standing there! F***!” … All it takes for the Heat is one run. Tied up with Golden State late in the first half, LeBron James (25 points, 7 rebounds, 9 assists) and Dwyane Wade (34 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists) turned it into a complete blowout within the first few minutes of the third quarter. Yes, this team is officially dangerous. LeBron ended any hope of a Warriors comeback late in the third when he knocked down three straight threes from about 28 feet out … We were wondering what had happened to Steve Urkel, so it was nice to hear that familiar voice getting in some work at the ESPN announce table during Heat/Warriors …
Kobe shooting 39% and Pau 60%. Who should take the bulk of the shots?
OKC all day.
more laker bullshyt…like I said b4. Titanium stomach for the regular season. Still that boy derricks demeanor done changed over the summer. I like that shit !!
still dime yall gotta get a better picture or rose man.that one suxbig time.
Darko had SEVEN blocks vs the pistons.
Pau Gasol looks spent. They need to be very aware of his current fatigue level I hope he can go to 25 mpg when bynum get’s back so they can get bynum back on the rotation pau is smart enough to figure everything out. Plus odom is shooting 40% threes this year so they can’t back up off him like they used to do..
What’s up with the magic? They were supposed to dominate the regualar season. THey’ve been together since forerver yet their rotation still isn’t set. I’d say trade for melo if you can keeP nelson and dwight.
Good win by Chicago. That’s it. I ain’t gonna blow shit outta proportion. I like D Rose so I ain’t mad.
Newsflash: Anytime we get nuthin outta Shannon Brown, it’s probably an l, check it.
One thing worries me tho: Pau Gasol? 45 mins? Too much, Phillip. I heard Bynum been playin and Ratliff comin back, but they need to hurry cuz Bynum or not, we ain’t doin shit in the playoffs without the Spaniard.
p.s. Congrats to the Heat for beatin ANOTHER weak squad. Now I gotta listen to these so-called fans who had nuthin to say when they were 10-8 spoutin off about “championships.” I can’t complain cuz the Lakers first 15 games was a cakewalk too but Laker fans won’t be panicin about anything before Feb.
p.p.s. – Shakin my head at Dime’s ” All it takes for the Heat is one run.” Who the genius that wrote that one?
lol. It’s the NBA. All it takes for ANY TEAM is one run. Curry and Monta get hot and it’s a different…oh what’s that? Golden State’s stud point guard didn’t even play? lol SO the Heat beat the Warriors without Curry…musta forgot to mention that…
It’s getting pretty redundant nowadays, but Derrick Rose is a BEAST. It’s not even about if he is the best point guard in the NBA. He might be the best PLAYER in the League right now. Except maybe Dirk Nowitzki (I would’ve say Dwight here, cause he’s just straight beastin, but we lost 3 straight, soo… ), there’s no one playing in Rose’s level right now.
My new favorite point guard.
Why does Gasol look gassed? This summer was practically the first summer off his entire career!
This summer changed the league. Dont know what happend in Turkey (apart from a basketball tourney), but the US sent Kids over there and got Men back.
well, when you score only 10 points in one quarter like lakers did, its good if you loose only 3-4 points in the end. someone said it right, when shannon isn’t playing well, we are not winning. plus, he tried to force it and at some point there wasn’t any ball movement. at the end, when derek hit that 3 point, i thought lakers are back for good. but for it seemed that every shot bulls took it went in, or if they missed by any chance, they got rebound. i hope this will be slap for lakers to wake up and start playing like they should. i know its early december but we don’t need no bad habits. oh yeah, and ron played some good D
We gotta start putting D-Rose in that conversation of clutch players. Dude came through with two difficult yet big shots in the closing minute of the fourth to put that game away. The only other PG who has played better than Rose at the moment is Deron Williams. He’s led them to more wins over the West than his own Conference and most of those were without Carlos Boozer. Rose 4 MVP!!!
TOUGH loss by my Hawks against the Spurs. We were right there with for pretty much the entire game. But as usual turnovers cost us the game as well as an untimely leg cramp by Josh Smith. SICK block by J-Smoove though on Tim Duncan. That makes us 4-2 without JJ now.
Pause moment of the day courtesy of Rick Kamla (NBATV):
“Derek Fisher, can he it? OH YEAH HE CAN HIT IT!!”
a lot of players from teams seem to be on here talking bout their squads.
‘anytime we…., we lost three straight….we were right there…….that makes us 4-2 without JJ now….”
Toronto played the worst basketball ever last night. i couldnt even watch it. Do they really run plays or they just stand around the arch?the one play that i noticed from the raptors was a high post screen. I think they have the worst coach in the league.
Nene was just beasting them , Denver played solid.
wow did i miss it or did the spurs blowing out the hawks by 16 with only 3 players over 30 minutes and only hill over 35 minutes not even get a mention? joe johnson wasnt gonna help the hawks in that game either.
nobody is talking, and thats how it should be, the more the spurs get overlooked, written off or ignored, the bigger teh surprise come playoffs time.
Suns still makin the Playoffs in that 8th seed, whether it be over the Blazers or over the now all of a sudden crappy Hornets.
“DeJuan Blair has 16 pts and 12 boards in a win against Atlanta,”
There, that’s about the most this Smack would have normally mentioned. Not sure why they left the game off completely.
they left the game off completely because the “darlings” of the nba played. how could we expect the spurs to get a mention when both kobe AND lebron played last night.
Yeah, DIME have a heirachy of dominance going, they can’t include everybody when Kobe and LeBron play. Sacrifices must be made lol.
Also really dissing Bill Simmons? That’s pretty cold due is basically the most popular sports writer in the world, shit Mark Jackson even acknowledged it.
New York, damn. I take back all insults I had against STAT, dude does not play around. Present MVP if the league.
Question of the day, Larry Bird or LeBron James who is the best passing SF?
Weak schedule or not, all you have to do is watch the Heat play and it’s obvious they are playing great basketball right now. Besides, they just went on the road and beat the Jazz decisively. That should have been enough to quiet the haters for a minute.
Its amazing how people keep talking about the heat beating weak teams. One thats what you are supposed to do and two there are like 8 really good teams in the nba… So really how many times do you expect them to play the celtics ,lakers, magic ,bulls ,mavs and whomever else. Im a fan im not saying these guys are going to be champs, but for a minute take your heads out of your ass and get a clue.
That´s easy .. Pippen of course
Dime no mention of Amare’s triple double?
36 pts, 10 reb, 5 ast, 11 turnovers
You can’t argue with 36 points, but not exactly the night you want to be calling him MVP.
I forgot about Pip, I’m still going with Larry Legend though dude could thread a needle
The question should really be, “is Chicago’s Defense really that good” or is LA that bad? Thom Thibideau has not been happy with the Bulls D through out the season.
But what about the Lakers?
LA had a great start at the beginning of the season for 3 reasons 1) They were mostly home, 2) they had a cup cake schedule and 3) a bunch of guys were hitting three out of their mind that wouldn’t continue. All three things are now taking effect.
Now of course supporters of the Lake Show will point out “we’re the champs, I’m not worried and we got Bynum coming back” etc.. That’s all true. I can see that!
So I guess we’ll just have to find out later this year (or through out the season) if this Lakers team is not as good as last years team)?
@ Stunna
Larry Bird is a better passer than Bron
I think Bron is a good passer when his head his up and willing to pass. But I think once Lebron puts his head down and makes his move (i.e bull his way to the basket) he sees no one. Bird cold spot the open man, regardless of his move (same for Dwayne Wade, Lebron’s current team mate).
I also feel Pippen played a better point forward position than Bron does as well.
Pet Peeve: When people say “some guy named LeBron” or “some guy named Derrick Rose.” I don’t know why.
Also, I thought Bill Simmons was awesome on ESPN. I wish he was there more. He definitely added stuff to it and is in my opinion better than Mark Jackson. Relax everyone, it has nothing to with one person being white and one being black. It is just my opinion.
I hate to say it but its looking like Joe D needs to get fired from over in Detroit. those BG and Charlie V signings with the Chauncey trade killed that team. also his over confidence in stuckey. I Feel sorry for detroit fans. Hope danny does a better job of reloading than Joe D when the time comes. I cant have another front line along the lines of Montross Radja and rick fox
Its an sarcastic statement. It’s meant to come of like they are a small name when they are a huge deal. Example LA won, game wining 3 by some dude named Kobe Bryant.
I know what it means. I just don’t like the saying that’s all. Not a big deal, just saying.
I said it b4 the season even started and I will continue to say it until he wins it, DROSE 4 MVP!!! Actually, I dont even refer to him as DROSE anymore, I just call him MVP!!! Get Familiar and get in line.
Calm down guys… they’re not saying Simmons is a bad writer, just that he has a goofy voice. Which he does. I like his columns too, but I was kind of confused when I first tuned in to last night’s game.
Even I have to give the Heat credit for winning in Utah. They’ve played against fodder so far, but maybe that’s all they need to build momentum.
Speaking of weak winning streaks, I’m happy for NY and all, but have you seen the teams they’re beating? I guess for them, any ray of sunshine is good enough.
You’re totally right. Triano must be the worst coach in the league. What other reason would Coach K have him be an assistant coach for the World Champion US Team if not for the fact that he’s the worst coach in the NBA.
Totally super amazing observational skills you’ve got there.
Keep up the good work.
Simmons voice isn’t great but he was awesome on the broadcast. He’ll actually call guys out and make jokes about players. Mark Jackson would never say anything remotely negative about anybody.