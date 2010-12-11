Derrick Rose and Chicago defense keeps the Lakers in check

During last night’s Lakers/Bulls game, Jeff Van Gundy revealed that Tom Thibodeau, a former assistant of his, is surprisingly particular about his clothes and can bench 350 (easily the strongest coach in the League). The other thing Thibodeau can do is coach defense, which he did amazingly well as his Bulls held L.A. to just 84 points in an upset win. Oh, and Chicago also has some kid named Derrick Rose. He’s aiight … While it took a while for Chicago’s offense to show up, the defense was able to shut down the champs for long stretches as L.A. fell into some familiar bad habits. Pau Gasol (21 points) being ignored in the post too often, Kobe (23 points, 7 assists) taking unnecessarily difficult shots, and the team in general settling for too many deep, contested jumpers. Whenever L.A. did get a run going, D-Rose (29 pts, 9 assists) answered with a bucket of his own, including a dagger in the final minute … So it’s obvious that these new technical foul rules matter none to Kobe (who surpassed John Havlicek for 11th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list). Once when he was called for a block, Mamba literally screamed right in one ref’s face, “I’m standing there! F***!” … All it takes for the Heat is one run. Tied up with Golden State late in the first half, LeBron James (25 points, 7 rebounds, 9 assists) and Dwyane Wade (34 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists) turned it into a complete blowout within the first few minutes of the third quarter. Yes, this team is officially dangerous. LeBron ended any hope of a Warriors comeback late in the third when he knocked down three straight threes from about 28 feet out … We were wondering what had happened to Steve Urkel, so it was nice to hear that familiar voice getting in some work at the ESPN announce table during Heat/Warriors …