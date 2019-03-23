Derrick Rose Had Surgery To Remove Bone Chips In His Elbow

Getty Image

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced earlier this week that a handful of players would get shut down for the remainder of the season with various injuries. The trio of Robert Covington, Derrick Rose, and Jeff Teague will all spend the next few months getting healthy now that the Wolves’ postseason hopes are out the window for the 2018-19 campaign.

The team provided an update on one of those players on Saturday afternoon, announcing that Rose underwent surgery to clean up the bone chips in his shooting elbow. There is no word on when he’ll be able to return to the floor.

“The Minnesota Timberwolves announced guard Derrick Rose underwent successful arthroscopic surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow,” the team said in a statement. “The surgery was performed at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. by Drs. Shawn O’Driscoll and Joaquin Sanchez-Sotelo in collaboration with Timberwolves Team Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Diane Dahm of Mayo Clinic. Rose will be sidelined indefinitely and further updates to his progress will be issued when available.”

Rose’s future with the team is a bit unclear. The 30-year-old point guard is an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of this season, and while he had a torrid start to the year, Rose tapered off a bit over the last few months. In 51 games, Rose averaged 18 points and 4.3 assists in 27.3 minutes a night.