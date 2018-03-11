Derrick Rose Doesn’t ‘Need Your F*cking Validation,’ Especially If You Think He’s A ‘Bum’

Derrick Rose is getting yet another chance to jumpstart his NBA career with Tom Thibodeau and the Minnesota Timberwolves, but many have declared his next endeavor dead in the water before it’s even begun.

Charles Barkley and Shaq were skeptical on Inside the NBA, and for good reason. In 16 games, Rose is averaging just 9.8 points per game and he struggled to fit with the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier in the season.

Rose isn’t concerned with what anyone thinks, though. He’s heard the comments and knows people might think he’s a “bum” but he’s not looking for validation at this point in his career. Speaking with the Minnesota media on Saturday, Rose lashed out at those who have been critical of him, saying he doesn’t “need your fu*king validation” to do his job on the court.

