Derrick Rose Drives Home A Point Against Atlanta; Kobe Bryant Shuts Everyone Up

Just when we were set to believe in Atlanta, they collapsed, fell apart, couldn’t make a free throw and now everyone in Chicago is probably sending Jeff Teague thank you cards. Derrick Rose reached out and ripped out the Hawks’ heart before Luol Deng put the winning touches on top in the Bulls huge come-from-behind win (the Hawks led by 19) at home against Atlanta, 76-74. How did the final few possessions go? It was a lot of Rose vs. Teague. First, with about a minute left, the MVP blew by Teague and nearly elevated to Mars at the rim. After the Hawks’ point forced Rose (30 points, seven assists) into an ugly miss on Chicago’s next possession, Teague came down and with tap water in his veins, missed both freebies. So just to rub it in, Rose came down and sped past Teague again to score at the rim. After Al Horford made just one of two free throws to tie it (Why couldn’t the ATL make a damn free throw?), Deng (21 points, eight rebounds) scored on a fabulous out-of-bounds playcall before Joe Johnson (3-for-17 for 10 points) shot an air ball at the buzzer to end it. Did we mention the Bulls’ color guy is former player Stacey King, and on every Rose bucket he was screaming “TOO BIG, TOO STRONG, TOO FAST, TOO GOOD!!!” Unbelievable ending to a great game… except King had to screw it up a second time with this: “DRIVE HOME SAFELY!! BEEP BEEP!!” … Once late in the fourth, Josh Smith hit a moonshot from out near the arc. A few possessions later, he tried again and missed. That got Ernie Johnson to say in the studio, “The problem with Josh Smith, when he hits a couple of shots he thinks he can hit MORE.” At least Smith (15 points, 14 rebounds) responded to that call with a big lob at the rim in the final minute … Kobe Bryant must’ve heard all of us complaining. After another dismal first half that had everyone complaining for Bean to pass the ball to Andrew Bynum – who was mashing people inside the paint – Bryant exploded in the second half with rainbow fallaways and muscling in post-up shots in the Lakers’ 108-99 win over Houston. After another slow start, Bryant finished up 14-for-29 from the field for 37 points, eight rebounds and six assists. He had Chase Budinger wishing he chose volleyball and Kyle Lowry in the chamber taking bullets from every one of Bryant’s moves. While the second half was an offensive clinic, the first half had Andrew Bynum ready to throwdown. At the break, Bynum (who had 12 points and 14 rebounds by the half before finishing the night with the first 20/20 game of his career, 21 points, 22 rebounds) rushed off the court, ripping his jersey out of his waist like someone just stole his spot in the kickball line at gym class. He was HEATED. At one point in the first half, Houston went on a 17-6 run where for the majority of it, Luis Scola (20 points) was their biggest player. Do the Lakers get enjoyment out of playing keepaway from Bynum? Chandler Parsons & briefly, Kyle Lowry, tried to check him and yet he rarely touched the ball. We’re sorry Kobe fans, but you know you’re shooting too much and struggling when the Laker play-by-play guys begin calling your shots “inventions.” In the end on this night, Bryant and Bynum were both just too good … By the way, Lowry had 22, 10 and nine, and no one cared… AGAIN. He can’t catch a break … Keep reading to hear what the new best team in the West did last night…
kobe’s performance does not need any comment on behalf of myself…all i know is i’m happy and dime’s title on kobe’s game against the rockets does all the speaking
what i do want to talk about is andrew bynum. andrew bynum, rmember when i said people ignore what he CAN do simply because of his injury history ? like when people talk about the most talented centers in the league, every1 shitted, mostlyon laker fans, on bynum being discussed simply because he got hurt? i mentioned here some time ago bynum is still one of the best and someone told me he basically (paraphrasing) shouldn’t be looked at that way because he gets hurt, but that hoes nothing to do with his talent.
this season he is showing you what he got. players get nicer as they advance in their careers and bynum has grown and is displaying incredible moves for someone of his height and build. just incredible stuff. bynum is showing that he is without a doubt the 2nd best center in the world.
but what i really wanted to comment on was, i remember the time when there was talk about pairing bunum AND dwight on the lakers. incredible if they can make that happen now. i hope they do and haters will try and do what they did with the chris paul fiasco and crow til the sun goes down to stop the deal anyway they can and regualr people will shit on it etc etc.
but i rememebr when there was talk about that. trading pau gasol, the trade exception, the draft pick, ebanks and maybe even darius morris can land dwight howard in la. imagine bynum at center, dwight at the four and kobe at the two? championship. every other team should take dan gilbert’s advice and change their names to the washington generals.
the way bynum has been playing this year, there is ABSOLUTELY no way they trade bynum and pau for dwight. i’m just so happy they didn’t pull a new orleans and jump at the deal. the hornets got hosed. they culda got a much better deal for chris paul. even if they got a good draft pick. top 5 picks don’t always turn into all stars.
if orlando knows what is good for them, they take pau, (otis smith already said he wants established vets smart) so they can compete still) the trade exception and the draft pick. i know they’d want ebanks so it;’d be worth it if LA is getting the best center in the game in return.
oh yea, and rose to the rescue again. i’m happy i took him with my first pick in my fantasy draft, even if he has some weird nights. he is a bonafide stud.
As for the game, well a win is a win I guess. Houston trots out a midget lineup and Kobe takes 29 shots while Gasol gets 11. It’s just wrong. Houston has one good big in Scola and a few stiffs. Bynum and Gasol were beasting inside so how about getting the 6’9 Scola in foul trouble instead of Kobe and World Peace shooting spin jumpers from downtown? At least Mike Brown completely ignored Fisher down the stretch while Steve Blake played like the final seven minutes or so. That’s one step in the right direction.
The Lakers might have won but, it would have been a lot easier if they just kept feeding Gasol and Bynum the ball instead of letting Bryant take contested fadeaways.
KYLE LOWRY IS AN ALL STAR.
real talk tho, i just love when kobe plays well because it buys me another hater-free 24 hours.
I don’t know why Mike Brown doesn’t introduce Kobe to those two 7′ guys on his team. Arrange a sit down between them, maybe lunch or something, because Kobe is treating those guys like strangers. Well, I do know why Mikey doesn’t, because Kobe would be like KG talking to fans “fuck off lil boy”. Funny thing is, these are the games fanboys point to to prove Kobe is a hero…these are the games I point at to prove Kobe won’t share any shine at all.
@ control
Mike Brown should be used to it by now. He faced the same bs in Cleveland. It took Lebron 4 season to stop fading sideways on his jumpers. You would think someone on the coaching staff would have noticed so they were either to scared to tell him or he ignored them. It probably could have gotten them fired as well. Same scenario as in Lakerland right now
@Showtime
We tried to tell him before. He just doesn’t listen.
@Control
This is why i don’t understand why Mike Brown was in such a rush to take the Lakers Job. He is in the same no-win position as he was in Cleveland. this time, his star player (Kobe) is playing like a 18yr old High schooler trying to impress the local college coach by shooting the ball everytime he takes a breath.
29 FG attempts ain’t a bad thing for a scorer. Until you realize the who situation. Bynum and Gasol should be killing the Houston Rockets front line. Kobe doesn’t give 2 shyts, he’s trying to build upon his legacy so he’s gonna keep doing this throughout the season.
don’t get too hyped up on bynum, it’s still the beginning of season. Still plenty of time for bynum to get himself injured :D
As for that Bulls Game
I feel bad for Derrick Rose. Is this what he has to deal with all season? Don’t get me wrong, Im happy for the win. DRose played like the MvP he is. But his teammates played like a lottery team. I’m thoroughly convinced that DRose and Dwight Howard are the most valuable players (by true definition) in the NBA. And Thibs is a top 5 coach.
There was no reason for that game to even be close. DRose fed his teammates time after time after time for wide open jumpers or easy lay ups and these bastards missed. This game looked exactly like the playoffs from last year.
I’m not all that mad at the players though. They can only do what their talents allow them to do. I blame management for this. Too many players on the team that aren’t finishers or shooters. Once of the reasons why I think Rip is the key is because dude is a finisher and a good shooter no matter the time of the game. HE should be back for the Detroit game so all should be well again.
“Teague came down and with tap water in his veins, missed both freebies.” lmao
Drew Gooden smacked Utah with 24 points, 12 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 assist. Shows the kind of defense the team has. I miss Jerry Sloan.
From today’s Smack — “In case you’re into trying to say Irving isn’t even the best point guard in his class (Not sure where this junk came from)…”
Uh Dime, please check out these stat lines. Just saying.
Kyrie Irving
25.8 mpg, 14.6 ppg, 5.6 apg, 3.8 rpg, .459 fg, .462 3pt, and .786 ft.
Cleveland has played Charlotte, New Jersey, Indiana, Detroit, Toronto
Ricky Rubio
27 mpg, 8.8 ppg, 6.4 apg, 3.8 rpg, .517 fg, .500 3pt, and .833 ft.
Minnesota has played San Antonio, Dallas, Miami, Milwaukee, and Oaklahoma.
Speaking of point guards, I cannot remember where I read it and I do not know how much traction it has but it predicted Steve Nash will be traded to the Lakers before the All Star break.
If ever that happens, I think the Lakers can again get cozy at the top of the Western Conference this season.
@Alf
Kobe doesn’t want a real PG. He has never had one. If you think for any moment that he’s giving up the rock and is going to let someone else make the decisions on offense then you and all the other Lakers fans are sick. Kobe is perfectly happy with Fisher and Blake. It gives him a reason to have the ball more so he can decide when he wants to shoot. But if Nash somehow does end up traded to the Lakers, I hope he’s been practicing spotting up in the corner because thats all he’s going to do.
just for the fun of it. Lets look at the MVP trophies for the 1992 Dream Team vs the potential 2012 USA team.
MAgci = 3 MVPs
Bird = 3 MVPs (in a row no less)
Jordan= 3 MVPs
—————
9 REG Season MVP trophies in all by 1992 (Jordan-2, Malone, Barkley, Robinson all won it after 92′)
2012 Potential USA team
LBJ = 2 MVP
Kobe = 1 MVP
DRose = 1 MVP
2012 = 1 MVP(someone from this team will win it this year
—————-
for a grand total of 5 MVP trophies in all.
not fair? Different day and age? Well lets look at Finals MVP trophies
1992 Dream Team
Jordan = 2 Finals MVPs
Magic = 3 Finals MVPs
Bird = 2 Finals MVPs
———————
7 Finals MVPs combined
2012 USA Team
Kobe = 2 Finals MVPs
DWAde = 1 Finals MVP
2012 = 1 finals MVP
———————
Even though a player who may not be on the 2012 USA team could win the finals MVP, i’ll still add it in.
for a grand total of 4 finals MVPs combined.
Lets look at championship rings instead.
1992 Dream Team
Magic = 5 Rings
Bird = 3 Rings
Jordan = 2 Rings
Pippen = 2 Rings
—————–
12 Golden Rings in all
2012 USA Team
Kobe = 5 Rings
Wade = 1 Ring
2012 = 1 ring
——————
7 rings in all, most of them By Kobe.
Bottom line, the Dream Team guys weren’t just talented players stuffed on a plane and sent overseas. They were winners. Guys who knew the game. Many of them in their primes.
The Fact that Austin thinks that 1992 in his Prime Michael Jordan, Prime Drexler , Prime John Stockton, 32yr old Magic, is equal to 2012 injury prone and limping Kobe Bryant, Wade, 23yrs young Rose, prime/injury prone chris Paul, prime Deron, is just f^cking disturbing.
But where I really lose it is when he tries to tell me that Amare and Blake would be able to handle Malone and Barkley. Or KLove and Dwight would contend even a little bit with Ewing and Robinson.
Thats just down right disrespectful to the game of basketball. forget the history or nastailga (which is a gay a$$ argument btw) Bull$h!t. look at how well these teams mesh. the 1992 played some of the best basketball imaginable. While the 2008/2010 teams were flailing around the court half the time gambling for steals and and couldn’t make a jumper (unless Michael Redd came in) to save their life.
But by far….the worst thing ive ever seen AB write was when he tried conviencing people that Coach K was better than Chuck MFKing Daily!!!!!
I’m not even going to go into my usual rant about how Coach K doesn’t produce actual NBA talent. I’ll just point out how terrible of a USA coach he is by pointing to how he kept Kevin Love on the bench all summer in 2010. Half the time you didn’t even know KLove was on the team. a 6’10 guy that can shoot lights out, and rebound with the best of them, not to mention throws the best outlet passes the NBA has seen, and would be the perfect fit for FIBA ball. Yet Coach K kept him glued to the bench. Instead choosing to go small and use the hearless Lamar Odom (a SF) at the center position.
On the other hand, Chuck Daily never called a timeout once. The entire time coaching the Olympics. He never once had to use a time out.
that says something about his team, and about his coaching.
Lastly:
Don’t give me that shyt about playing against better talent. As it’s been pointed out several times over the past years, the reason why the Euro teams look like they are catching up is because the Americans don’t have the skill they used to. It’s all about flash and selfishness. The 1992 team didn’t have this problem. the 2012 most certainly will.
hahaha greg anothony said kobe turned into somthing hes never been before a volume shooter hahaha. loved the cwebb reaction to that stupid comment.
showtime
but lebron in cleveland had no one to pass it to those 4 seasons thats the diff
chicago
“But where I really lose it is when he tries to tell me that Amare and Blake would be able to handle Malone and Barkley. Or KLove and Dwight would contend even a little bit with Ewing and Robinson.”
did austin really post this crap? amare would get abused by malone and i love kloves game but him vs the admiral????? wtf?
The Lakers do really need to build around Bynum for the long term, thing is they have Kobe. Dont get me wrong, Kobe me continues to amaze me every year, especially with the way he adds to his arsenal, but he getting older and his body is taking a beating. its kinda like AI his body cant continue to do what he thinks he can.
Amare and Griffin vs Malone and Barkley. REALLY are you kidding me. Amare is allergic to rebounding, defence and general big man play against Malone one of the ALL-TIME GREATS at PF, come on dime really? And Griffin? lets not start with comparing how a guy in his 2nd year in the NBA with somewhat limited offence and a rigged dunk contest win can compare to a HOFer.
“In case you’re into trying to say Irving isn’t even the best point guard in his class (Not sure where this junk came from)”
Hmmmm i wonder why dime is sucking upto yet another player, who as of yet has not proved his ability against some of the best….oh yeah he writes a column for them and has a cover, now i remember.
this season is turning out to be really good, very unpredictable and I dont mind being continuously tired staying up late watching league pass (while its free). And what makes it better, my Raps arent looking as bad as I thought (which is better than what dime thought, just saying, not trying to pull a beiber)
Andrew Bynum just played himself into an even up trade for Dwight Howard. Dude’s offensive game is so advanced, so polished, that it would be scary if Kobe actually looked for him all the time…but he won’t…cuz he’s Kobe, and I’m ok with it cuz we winnin. If we start losin to shit teams, then y’all see me vent, but dude was so hot in the 4th quarter that I can’t hate. 14-29? That’s a great shootin day.
Steve Blake startin to grow on me this season. Dude is doin what he was supposed to do comin in last season and even though his numbers be suckin early on, he’s startin to hit big shots.
One more time now, “David Stern phucked the Rockets n Hornets”. Houston needs size badly. Their guards and wings are ballers. If everything had worked out, it woulda been a lineup of Lowry, Lee, Budinger, Gasol and Nene. Beastmode with that squad. They so small now that their best postplayer is also their best midrange shooter so he got no help n they actually had to pay Sam Dalembert…Sorry, Rockets fans, but yo, Kyle Lowry is KILLIN EVERYBODY right now. He’s a top 3 point guard right now, swingin in and out of the top spot this week.
15ppg, 11 asts, 7 rbs, 2.4 stls???? Somebody please ask Brook Lopez how a barely 6 foot guard is averagin 7 boards a game.
@ Ian
Comparin DT92 to the 2012 squad is like comparing last year’s Finals teams.
Heat(2012) got all the athletes, the runner n jumpers, but the Mavs(1992) had the more complete team. I think the 2012 team gets spanked bad…
@Ian
Yes, AB did say that ish. But I don’t think he believes it. There’s no way a basketball knowledgeable person would say that and mean it.
Griffin is a pup and doesn’t even know how to read defenses. Amare is allergic to defense. Dwight doesn’t see any skilled +7footers, and when he did (Yao) he got crushed.
There’s no way AB believes that shit. He’s trying to get us talking, and it obviously worked. Good work AB.
@Jay
I agree. No way he believed that shyt. He was just trying to get web hits for DIME or something. And it worked as i see the comments went up to 100 again for two days str8. Even though ONE SPECIAL PERSON had 50 comments alone lol.
@Dizzle: “I think the 2012 team gets spanked bad…”
I agree. I think Laettner & The GOATs give the 2012 team a clinic on how to play ball. In ’92 they had offensive trips where the team didn’t even dribble the ball, it was just crisp passing. Just cutting, screens and the ball zipping back-n-forth. They enjoyed sharing the ball. Can you say that about a team with Melo, and Kobe and Westbrook?? Ummm… not me.
And the rumours about practice film of the ’92 team makes me giddy. If those videos are ever released I will be one of the first in line to buy it. I’ll never buy practice film of the 2012 team. Amare doesn’t like to rebound in games, what’s his practice attitude like?
dizzle
agree on the dream team thing
now you shouldnt be fine with it cuz u r winning if kobe looked for his big men more you would have an easier time winning.
@ Chicagorilla
I am not a Lakers fan. Never was. I was a Boston fan back in the day. After Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish retired, I moved on to the Jazz.
Anyway, Nash in a Lakers uniform will do Kobe and the team a lot of good if it happens.
im not worried about L-Train making the all-star game. oddly enough i got portland being among the best in the west coming 2nd only to OKC. who can complete with the blazers when they’re hitting their shots? the clips? chemistry is great, everyone has a role to play and its beginning to show. rip city!
I enjoy Kobe having games like this because it just goes to show that he still doesn’t get it.
No disrespecting Kobe’s talents which for all we know might be top5 all time, but it is about time we start questioning his basketball IQ or whatever you call putting yourself ahead of the team time after time.
Except for the fact that he hit his shots against the Rockets how did he improve from the Nuggets game?
Why doesn’t he take a backseat to Bynum and Gasol (which would be for the good of the team), go easy on his knees and wrist, which might even extend his career and just take over the last 2min (if its close) after the other team has their D setup to protect the paint?
Isn’t it that simple?
Oh and about 10 of Bynum’s points came on 3 sec violation that didn’t get called. I was kinda ridiculous.
oh , and i said kobe was allowed a 6-28 shooting night because like so many other superstars a night like that won’t phase them. and 37 points the next game kind of gives my assessment some credence. but i got lashed out on for saying that, even though it is a very true statement even if one thinks kobe should have passed 5 of those shots to his big men, like i did when i thought he should have gave bynum more touches. i was speaking solely on his ability to score. he won’t think, “oh man the next shot is off”, he knows 6-28 is an aberration. and that’s all i was speaking of. not how he should change his game, just simply how it affects his mind as a scorer. he won’t think he is a bad player and kobe has shown through the years to have probably the toughest mental strength in the entire nba it can be argued.
seeing as how i can’t change you boy’s mind, i will show no shame in bringing up everytime i’m right. i will embrace it, just like how you blindly give a pass to the fact everyone else does it here everyday.
@tron and DIME
I like Lamarcus Aldridge, but unless his a$$ decides to classify himself as a center (which he shoulda been anyway) he’ll have a tought time making the All star team again this year.
Blake Griffin, Durant, KLove, Dirk,
are guaranteed spots.
He’ll have to battle Z-Bo, Scola, Nene, Al Jefferson,David Lee stat wise
he’ll have to battle Gasol, Andrew Bynum with stats and wins.
He has a chance though, and He’s better than nearly off those dudes on the 2nd and 3rd list.
the fact everytime kobe shoots over 25 shots and some1 else saying pretty much a “seee” statement by saying ugh kobe again? like i said, he should pass to the big men etc etc
or someone saying another seeeee type statement by pointing out how bad the rockets/hornets look now when the stated it b4.
that goes blindly unnoticed, but someone with the name beiber newz brings up bynum playing well and i get lashed at. too funny.
Going 6 for 28 is flat out horrid. Fortunately for him his has the complete freedom to do whatever he wants to. If that means shooting his team out of the game, so be it. That Denver loss was squarely on Kobe. He took more shots than Bynum and Gasol combined and then had fewer points than either one of them.
The gripe about Kobe is that he is selfish. He is also SOOOO good that often times his selfishness will get his team the win. Jerry Rice was the same way. If he caught 8 passes for 157 yards and his team won, no problem. If he caught 14 passes for 132 yards and his team lost, no problem. He catches 3 passes for 12 yards win/lose/draw you heard from him about it. He wanted the wins to be more of a function of his stats. The 49ers just so happened to win a lot.
Being selfish isn’t always the best interest of the team. Bynum and Gasol were having great games, and Kobe was trying to shoot himself into having a great game as well instead of riding Bynum and Gasol for the win. He still feels he is the greatest player to ever play, you want that mentality [Jordan Crawford excluded] in a scorer, but he doesn’t/hasn’t and never will bow down graciously to letting big men be the primary option. It already eats at him when people say Shaq was the reason for his early success. So why would he even allow the thought of people saying Bynum will be the reason for his late success.
All people are asking, is that he be a team player. Take advantage of the offensive weapon that is working IN THAT GAME. Gasol may disappear and Bynum may get hurt, but in that Denver game they were functioning.
@ Chicagorilla
Your Dream Team comparison doesn’t take into account that the game is international now. Dirk and Nash have had the MVP 3 times in the last 10 years and can’t play on the Dream Team. Dirk and Parker have both won a finals MVP. Also timing has to be a factor, 92′ magic and bird were just about retired but everyone else was in their prime.
Kobe shooting 14-29 is not good. I hope you all know that. That’s called Volume shooting. It’s not even above 50% shooting.
He also did this while his 7fters had a huge mismatch.
Play of the night:
Loul Dengs game winner? Nope. Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durants chase down blocks? Nope. Andrew Bynums dream shake and finish? Uh uh.
Kobe Bryant pump faking past one defender, shooting over the next, and purposely passing the ball off the backboard….TO HIMSELF!!!! hahahaha so lame.
It was cool when he first did it years ago. Cool when Jamal C., T-Mac and vince did it. But this is like Kobe’s 10th time pulling this shyt. It’s not impressive anymore. It’s not about making a tough play. He’s just being a complete dyck when he does it.
I know he’s been back only 3 games but Bynum is definitely playing like a man on a mission. If he can play 35 mins a game and remain healthy for the rest of the year, he may just challenge Dwight Howard for the center spot in the All-NBA First Team.
And props to the Cavs for proving a lot of us wrong. Many people, including myself, picked them to be the worst team in the NBA, or at least in the East, this year. But obviously that title belongs to the Wizards right now, with the Nets coming in a close second.
And it seems to me that the Gay-Bo dynamic is as bad as Melo-Mare in NY. It’s like the Grizz and Knicks only win when the other star forward takes a back seat or is injured.
People piling on Kobe for shooting too much, this happens every season.
Us Laker fans know that he should pass it more often but we’re not too worried about it.
14-29 is solid shooting…. Just below 50% for a guard is solid.
Haters are never going to be happy with what Kobe does, so fuck em.
Bynum needs a nickname.
guards arent expected to shoot over 50% anyway so……………..
I guess there WILL be an All-Star game this year. But how can you vote for players with so little time really see how well guys are playing? And if LeBron wants to get rid of the villain title he should enter the dunk contest…on second thought, that might not work cuz he’ll pose and stare at the crowd after every dunk.
austin burton should not be looked at as trying to get hits on dimemag.com , he is not the only one who believes there can be a case made for the 2012 olympic team. even though he is nothing more than a bystander, a player on the 2012 team is also making the case. so it’s not just austin trying to get hits, if that were the case i don’t think someone on the actual olympic team would say that. lbj doesn’t own dimemag.com so lbj doesn’t have a website traffic incentive. logically, if one person believes something, there is a good chance more than one person in the world has that same thought. i don’t think everyone who can make a case for the 2012 team being able to compete with the dream team are contributing to dimemag.com hits. so therefore, if you guy’s only defense against austin burton’s strong points made is that he is trying to generate online hits, is weak simply because not everyone who thinks that is getting online hits. you guys have to consider that he actually believes what he says. and if you take that stance, you can believe he is crazy just like someone who thinks he has a point, won’t think he is crazy or generating online traffic for a website.
@jdizzle, in regards to the all star game, think about it this way…if people for example on this site can come up with their own beliefs/opinions/observations/analysises after one week of the season, i think the coaches who see these guys up close and know their games a lot better than most of these “wannabe experts” on this site i think they can also be trusted to put together a good all star team. also, the starting lineups, which are decided by fans, should be a good call too anyway. the all star game is watched for exciting, up and down, scoring, pure great unadulterated fascinating basketball. so i trust fans to pick a good starting 5 such as the lebrons and wades which are easy picks for wanna be know it all fans anyway. so nothing should change in regards to the product chosen even in a shortened time span.
Kobe wasn’t that bad. Bynum wasn’t shooting great either. It wasn’t like Kobe was jacking and Bynum had the hot hand. Still, 29 shots when the team takes about 80 is volume shooting. I am not hating on Kobe’s game last night.
Dream Team – I still haven’t recovered from that yesterday. I don’t want to go into it again because I don’t want another day ruined. God damn Austin.
Holy crap. The coffee is kicking in and Dime called out Brandon Jennings. They called out Brandon Jennings!!! *fat, naked white guy running down the street screaming* DIME MAGAZINE SAID SOMETHING NEGATIVE ABOUT BRANDON JENNINGS!!!! THEY DID IT JUST NOW!!! IT’S STILL THERE!!!!!
Thoughts:
Kobe shutting everyone up is his career in a nutshell. Hater or fanboy, can’t EVER doubt that cat.
The Blazers are becoming the Spurs back when the Spurs mattered. Heady and classy star (Aldridge), a no-nonsense coach, a low maintenance and effective cast, and a management that knows what they are doing.
Kyrie Irving is slowly becoming the truth. And for a class deemed one of the worst in recent memory, these young dudes sure has a lot of game in them.
The iceman and jordan shot 50 percent so who was it that said guards don’t shot that high?!?
The top 4 sgs ever are jordan west iceman and kobe and guess who has the lowest fg percentage?
But let’s keep going frazier a another guard shot 50.
The only other top ten sg everr that has the same percentage as kobe is reggie and he took his shots 50 feet away from the rim and stillll had a better true fg percentage.
So tell me how a top ten sg isn’t supposed to shot over 50?
Did I miss a mention of how long Manu will be out? 6 weeks at least is what I’m thinking. I hope it helps the team in the long run; get the youngin’s some experience and conditioning and save (a hopefully healthy) Manu for the playoffs. Spurs have a very limited window att his point – like Smokey said… “Take advantage, Man!”