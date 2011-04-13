Derrick Rose Dunks All Over the Knicks at MSG

Good morning. Here is your daily dose of Derrick Rose beast-mode highlights from the previous evening. This time, the Knicks were the recipients of his wrath.
First up, his one-handed alley oop on the break:
Next, we have some more fastbreak work from Rose. This one is a double-pump that sees his head go into the net:
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
@24 seconds on the second video…wtf is the dude in the grey shirt motioning before and after the dunk? is this the ‘my team is about to get shitted on’ dance?
Boss
was it me… or did any of you hear faint MVP chants in the Garden too? your 2011 MVP.
I think he was trying to call for travel haha
Do you guys actually know that the term beast mode comes from the transformers: beast wars cartoon. beast mode was their normal form and it was pretty inadequate overall. People everywhere are not using the term correctly.
D rose is mvp
LOL @ Gmoney…you rite, you rite…
snapple…
@Gmoney
actually seems like you’ve been mislead, their normal form is their robot form. While in Beast Mode, they were usually able to move faster, have special abilities and transforming also sped up their internal repairs. Also, in the first season, reverting to Beast Mode protected them from Energon poisoning, which was what happened when they were exposed to too much raw energon. SO IT LOOKS LIKE YOUR THE ONE THATS BEEN USING IT WRONG BUT NICE TRY PUTTING EVERYONE ON BLAST LIKE THAT…
@panchitoo
thank you for setting the record. you’re totally right. i just enjoy the fact that there are lovers of beast wars like i was. repect.
beast machines sucked stale farts tho.
Just love watching this kid… Rose for MVP! I hope the Bulls make a run at the championships this year!!!