The NBA Fined Derrick Rose $25,000 For Throwing A Pen Into The Stands

Derrick Rose is one of the more interesting what-ifs in NBA history. Numerous, persistent injuries robbed him of many of his prime years, just as he was establishing himself as a perennial MVP candidate, having become the youngest player ever to win the award in 2011. The subsequent years were marked by legal troubles and less-than-stellar play as he bounced around to the Knicks, the Cavs, and the Timberwolves, nearly landing himself out of the NBA until he was able to somewhat resurrect his career in Minnesota last season.

As a result, he earned a deal with the Detroit Pistons last summer, and his solid play has continued as Monday night marked his sixth straight 20-point game of the season. However, it was the Pistons’ third consecutive loss, and Rose’s frustrations got the better of him as he threw a pen into the stands late in overtime and as a consequence earned a hefty fine from the league on Tuesday.

Pistons guard Derrick Rose has been fined $25,000 for throwing a pen into stands on Monday night. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 14, 2020

You can see video of the incident below, which came late in the extra period with the Pistons trailing by six after a made three-pointer.

Rose hit a tough floater in the lane at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime, but the Pelicans were able to pull away and get the 117-110 victory.

Rose led Detroit with 23 points, eight assists, four rebounds, and one pen thrown into the stands.