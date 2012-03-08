Derrick Rose Goes Hunting For Bucks; The Lakers Get Embarrassed

After Derrick Rose‘s step-back game-winner barely touched the net, the Bucks’ announcers said they thought it was the first jump shot he hit all night. But in Chicago’s 106-104 W, that’s all he needed. Rose had one of his better games of the season (30 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists), and canned the money maker directly in Brandon Jennings‘ grill as the buzzer sounded. It was actually the third time the two point guards had isolated against each other in the final minute, but the first time either of them hit the shot. With the game tied and the clock winding down below one minute, Rose hit Jennings with his patented reverse spin move fallaway (or however you want to describe it). The problem for Buck fans was Jennings stupidly fouled him, and the MVP hit both freebies. Down two, it was Ersan Ilyasova (32 points, 10 rebounds) doing what he does best: cleaning up Jennings’ garbage floater to tie it up. That all set up Rose’s game-winner … Jordan Farmar wasn’t about to let D-Rose have all the shine. After being disrespected by Chris Paul (22 points, 10 assists) on the final possession of New Jersey’s one-point win by being left WIDE OPEN, Farmar took the pass from Deron Williams (21 points, 10 assists) and was money from three feet behind the arc. New Jersey would’ve never even been in that spot if it wasn’t for the tag team antics of Shelden Williams (yes) and Kris Humphries. The Dudley Boyz were mixing it up all night … Kevin Love had 29 and 16 as the Wolves improved to 21-19 by beating Portland 106-94. Not a word should be spoken about this pathetic Blazer team … Tony Parker (32 points) and the Spurs hung the Knicks upside down and repeatedly kicked them in the face, rolling 118-105 in a game that wasn’t nearly that close … Kyrie Irving (18 points) scored 10 in the final three minutes, including the game-winning layup with four seconds left as Cleveland beat Denver by one … LeBron James received virtually nothing from Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade, and he had to deal with a suddenly highly-motivated Josh Smith, and yet still, Miami and ‘Bron survived a Jannero Pargo prayer at the buzzer to beat the Hawks 89-86. ‘Bron had 31 and 11, and Wade’s one contribution was to set up Udonis Haslem for an alley-oop in the closing seconds. For the Heat, who came from 10 down in the second half, it was their 11th straight win at home … Let’s show love to OKC for creating one of the craziest box scores we’ve ever seen in an NBA game. Check this out: Russell Westbrook (31 points, 10 assists); Kevin Durant (30 points); James Harden (30 points); Serge Ibaka (18 points, 20 rebounds); and the rest of the team (six points). It doesn’t make any sense that the team with four guys wore down Phoenix in the fourth quarter of their 115-104 win … Keep reading to hear how embarrassing the Lakers were …
Derrick Rose Goes Hunting For Bucks; The Lakers Get Embarrassed
#Oklahoma City Thunder #Philadelphia 76ers #Los Angeles Clippers #Atlanta Hawks #Miami Heat #LeBron James #Derrick Rose #Chris Paul #Chicago Bulls #Boston Celtics
uproxx 03.08.12 6 years ago
TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Philadelphia 76ers#Los Angeles Clippers#Atlanta Hawks#Miami Heat#LeBron James#Derrick Rose#Chris Paul#Chicago Bulls#Boston Celtics
