Derrick Rose Had The NBA’s Top-Selling Jersey This Past Year

Jeremy Lin might be popular, but Derrick Rose can now claim no one sold more NBA jerseys over the past 12 months than him. Chicago’s son and the NBA’s reigning MVP was the best-selling jersey at the NBA Store and nbastore.com since April of 2011. Lin, who finished second on the list, nearly won despite his New York jersey not even being available until February of this year.

And over the course of the 2011-12 season alone, Lin was actually No. 1 in jersey sales.

The top five was rounded out by Kobe Bryant at No. 3, then LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony. As a team, the Knicks actually finished second only to the Bulls in merchandising sales, the first time Chicago has been in the top spot in over a decade.

Since 2001, Bryant has finished No. 1 in jersey sales six times while LeBron has done it twice. The No. 6-15 most popular jerseys went to, in order: Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, Rajon Rondo, Amar’e Stoudemire, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, Dwight Howard and Chris Paul.

Does any of this surprise you?

