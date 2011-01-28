Derrick Rose Has More All-Star Kicks Than You

Think Derrick Rose is trying to make a splash in his first NBA All-Star Game start? We’ll let you be the judge of that. Rose will begin the game in a yellow colorway of the adidas adiZero Rose, and then debut the adidas adiZero Rose 1.5 in the second half. Check ’em both out below.

The adiZero Rose 1.5, the second version of Rose’s signature shoe, is lighter and more supportive than its predecessor because of a new formulation of SPRINTSKIN, which is directionally engineered to provide optimum reinforcement, superior breathability and increased durability. The shoe’s three-paneled SPRINTSKIN zones represent each of Derrick’s brothers (Reggie, Allan and Dwayne) who helped support him through his journey to the NBA.

Only a limited amount of pairs will be available of the yellow colorway of the adiZero Rose, but the adiZero Rose 1.5 will drop Feb. 18 for the suggested retail price of $100 at Foot Locker. It will then roll out in various colorways through April.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.