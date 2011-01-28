Derrick Rose Has More All-Star Kicks Than You

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #Derrick Rose
01.28.11 8 years ago 9 Comments

Think Derrick Rose is trying to make a splash in his first NBA All-Star Game start? We’ll let you be the judge of that. Rose will begin the game in a yellow colorway of the adidas adiZero Rose, and then debut the adidas adiZero Rose 1.5 in the second half. Check ’em both out below.

The adiZero Rose 1.5, the second version of Rose’s signature shoe, is lighter and more supportive than its predecessor because of a new formulation of SPRINTSKIN, which is directionally engineered to provide optimum reinforcement, superior breathability and increased durability. The shoe’s three-paneled SPRINTSKIN zones represent each of Derrick’s brothers (Reggie, Allan and Dwayne) who helped support him through his journey to the NBA.

Only a limited amount of pairs will be available of the yellow colorway of the adiZero Rose, but the adiZero Rose 1.5 will drop Feb. 18 for the suggested retail price of $100 at Foot Locker. It will then roll out in various colorways through April.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas#Derrick Rose
TAGSadidasadidas adiZero Roseadidas adiZero Rose 1.5adidas BasketballALL STARDERRICK ROSEStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP