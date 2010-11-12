Derrick Rose: Heart Of The City

After a sophomore campaign that included a first-time All-Star nod and a second consecutive trip to the playoffs, Derrick Rose entered the 2010-11 season a fringe superstar at only 22 years old. Never one to be complacent with minimal success, Rose set his goals high this year. As high as MVP of the League. And with the amount of work that he put in every single day this past offseason, it looks like the NBA’s elite better watch their backs.

Derrick Rose is a beast. Not the Derrick Rose we watched win a gold medal at the World Championship this summer or tear up opposing defenses in Chicago the last two seasons, I’m talking about the Derrick Rose that no one sees. The Rose that’s been in the gym every day, twice a day, for hours on end this entire offseason preparing for an MVP campaign in only his third year in the NBA.

“The way I look at it, why can’t I be the MVP in the League?” said Rose during Media Day in Chicago this September. “Why can’t I be the best player in the League? I don’t see why not.”

Why is Rose so confident in his ability to become the best player in the NBA this soon? Because he knows that he’s worked harder than just about everyone else to make it happen. It’s just weird to finally hear the admission come from his mouth. But the normally reserved Rose has gained a new swagger towards the game and it’s due in large part to his superstar summer â€“ which started and finished in the gym. Along with trainer Rob McClanaghan and a bevy of workout partners from Russell Westbrook to Kevin Durant, Rose has been working on every aspect of his play this offseason. More than anything though, he’s worked to bring his jump shot to the same level as the rest of his game.

“As always, (we’re) continuing to work on his jump shot,” says McClanaghan, who’s been working out Derrick since before he even attended college at Memphis in ’07. “Obviously he really improved that this past season and it showed in his games. And now we’re just trying to expand his range, really bring it to the NBA three. So we’ve been working on that a real lot, I mean a real lot.”

In D-Rose’s first two seasons in the NBA, the point guard accounted for only 34 three-pointers, including two makes in the playoffs last spring. Fixing a shot is never an easy task, but as Derrick improves, the rest of the League will continue to take notice and have to check him on D accordingly.

“His jump shot’s gotten so much better,” says Rose’s new Chicago teammate Carlos Boozer. “Last year he was called upon to do a lot more scoring for the Bulls and he was able to do it. I think he may be the most athletic guard we’ve ever seen. A.I. comes to mind and some other guys come to mind, but he might be the most athletic point guard I’ve ever seen.”

Life thus far in the NBA for the Chicago-bred floor general has rested mostly on his athletic laurels. He’s one of the most explosive and agile players in the world â€“ regardless of position â€“ and at only 22 years old, it’s a claim he will continue to make for a long time. But as he continues to grow as a player, he wants his game to elevate along with him.

“I work hard, I dedicate myself to the game and sacrifice a lot of things at a young age,” said Rose at Media Day. “And I know if I continue to do good what I can get out of it. If that’s me going out and doing whatever, I’m willing to do it because in the long run I know it’s gonna help me.”

As his closest confidants can attest to, what really separates Rose from the pack is his work ethic. He hasn’t just taken the offseason as a time to maintain his skills; he’s attacked the summer as his personal mission to improve. And from high school auxiliary gyms in Hollywood to elite facilities in Chicago, that’s exactly what he’s done.

“It’s unparalleled right now,” says McClanaghan of his work ethic. “Going back to when I first worked him out about four years ago, his work ethic â€“ he’s always had one â€“ but (it) has gotten even better every offseason. And this year he’s brought it to another level. You know he’s gotten to the playoffs, he was Rookie of the Year, now he’s an All-Star. So he got a really great taste of how good he really can be. I think he can see the light.”

Rose wants to be the best in the NBA now. Not ten years from now. Not when it’s his politically correct time to take over the point guard throne. Now. This was never more evident than during Team USA’s run to gold at the World Championship in Turkey, where Derrick was called upon to take a starting role. He outworked a crop of elite guards, including Rajon Rondo, Chauncey Billups and Westbrook, to gain that coveted starting spot. And although his on-sheet numbers were underwhelming â€“ through nine contests, he averaged just over seven points and three assists per game â€“ Rose helped maintain an up-tempo pace for Coach Mike Krzyzewski‘s trigger-happy squad. More importantly, he also learned how to become a stronger leader, especially with the help from his USA teammates.

“I know when I’m playing with Chauncey, I’m definitely comfortable out there because he’s so smart and knows so much about the game that I’m trying to â€“ his knowledge is so high â€“ I’m trying to get to that level,” said Rose during the WC. “He makes everybody comfortable out there when he’s in the game because he’s a veteran and he’s been in tough situations. I’m learning from him and it’s definitely helping my game right now.”

“I think Derrick is going to keep getting better,” added Krzyzewski. “Again, he plays so hard. His ball pressure is unbelievable. But he also wants it sometimes so badly that when it doesn’t happen, he’s hard on himself. That’s why he’s such a good player. He has such high standards. He wants it to be exactly right, right now. This is so important for him.”

The Bulls are hoping that D-Rose sticks to those high standards and leads them back to postseason prominence. He has undoubtedly gotten the Windy City excited in a way not seen since His Airness was flying atop the United Center, and Bulls fans would love nothing more than for their hometown hero to continue to deliver on his potential.

“There are a few people in the League where they encompass everything, and he’s a guy that has everything,” says Boozer. “The athleticism, the smarts, the confidence under pressure, the explosiveness and the hunger to get even better. So he encompasses all the great things that great players have and I think he’s going to be a great player for a long time.”

