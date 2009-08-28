Derrick Rose gunnin’ for Kobe’s #1 spot; Birdman following in Kareem’s footsteps?

Like we’ve said before, the offseason is prime time for supreme optimism and high expectations. In Chicago, you’ve got a lot of people pegging the Bulls as a Top-5 team in the East. And from Derrick Rose specifically, he’s gunning for the likes of Chris Paul, Tony Parker and Chauncey Billups sooner than you might have expected — not to mention eyeing the crowns atop Kobe and LeBron‘s respective heads. Asked in a Chicago Sun-Times interview about his Year 2 goals, Rose said, “To be the best player in the League at my position, and hopefully be the best player in the NBA. There’s no point of playing basketball if you don’t want to be the best — or doing anything if you don’t want to be the best.” Obviously we’re huge fans of D-Rose over here, but he’s still a couple years away from that top spot … Another second-year PG to look out for, though? Russell Westbrook. He’s gonna be a monster next year … In the meantime, we’ve been looking at some other players set to blow up in ’09-10. Al Horford headlined the list of five centers to watch next year, and yesterday we picked the two-guards, including Eric Gordon and Jason Richardson … From the “NBA players: They’re just like us!” files, Shaq was pulled over in Hollywood recently and given a ticket for impeding traffic. How’d he manage that? By stopping in the middle of the street (at 2 a.m.) and talking to somebody. Like we haven’t all done that before. But really, the worst is when two cars are taking up the only two lanes of traffic and they’re sitting there chatting it up like it’s somebody’s porch … No word on whether Shaq flashed one of his police badges to get out of trouble. Did he learn nothing from Olden Polynice? … There actually were a few NBA moves yesterday: Adonal Foyle re-signed with Orlando, Johan Petro re-signed with Denver, and Sean Marks re-upped with the Hornets. Unfortunate news for all you Greg Ostertag fans out there hoping The Big Oaf makes that comeback he’s been talking about … One of our buddies sent us a link about Birdman Andersen landing an acting role in a Chinese-language film slated to drop in 2010, and when we saw Jet Li‘s picture atop said article, we immediately got psyched at the prospect of Birdman playing Bizarro Kareem to Li’s Bruce Lee in an homage to Game of Death. We got our hopes up too soon, though. Turns out Li is doing an entirely different movie, while the Birdman portion of the article was about his role in Du Lala, a romantic comedy “adapted from a popular novel about an office lady’s struggle for promotion at work.” Sounds like a train wreck … From Thursday’s games at the FIBA Americas tournament: Andy Rautins (Syracuse) scored 18 points on six threes to lead Canada as they handed Mexico an industrial-grade meat-slapping, 95-40; Francisco Garcia put up 24 points on five triples, Charlie Villanueva had 15 points and 10 boards, and Al Horford added 10 points and seven boards in the Dominican Republic’s win over Panama; Carlos Arroyo dropped 24 points, five assists and three steals to help Puerto Rico beat the Virgin Islands; and Leandro Barbosa scored 15 to lead Brazil over Venezuela, while Anderson Varejao added 14 points and nine boards … Dime’s Gerald Narciso broke down nine North American cities that deserve to have an NBA franchise (and not all of them are in the United States). Note to Clippers owner Donald Sterling: If you ever want to crawl out from under your permanent JV status in L.A., look into this … We’re out like Olden Polynice …
OP — Mr. Cop Wannable!
Mr. Bruce Lee would have mopped Jet Li, Jackie Chan, and any other asses you can think of. No chance in hell!
Mr. Lee would have whip Jet Li and Jackie Chan at the same time, if Mr. Lee wanted to.
Mr. Lee is the greatest martial artist that ever lived.
PS — I wanted to say the greatest China-man ever but that is pure disrespect! Hail Mr. Bruce Lee.
at least Rose has the right attitude…
[ezinearticles.com]
lol @ “industrial-grade meat-slapping”
I like DRose’s goal. Anyone who doesn’t want to be the best shouldn’t play. The good thing for him is that it’s not too unrealistic for him to be one of the best players in the league.
@ Dime
As always ya’ll are ahead of the game. How’d you know that I’m about to get on youporn and do some industrial grade meat slapping.
Ok that was wrong…but for real. On the Bruce Lee subject, I wonder what kinda hops that dude had..??? Or even Jet Li or Jackie Chan in their prime?
Dime, you are showing too much love for the Jazz with the Ostertag and Polynice lines. Classic!
Birdman in a romantic movie??? What gives? Cast him in a horror flick and you might have a box office hit.
As an ode to Dime, my meal allowance for today wants to ask a Random Question of the Day: Past or present, who is the funniest/ wittiest character on television? I vote me, Alf. :)
@Job33
Omg dude!
On Bruce lee: Any real fights Lee has done? I can only see his boxing past in wikipedia.
Yo Dime!
Have you seen this fight: [www.youtube.com]
By the way, no words on France’s loss to freakin’ Belgium in the Euro qualifier?
Bruce Lee just had mad skills! Remember when we were growing up, the old saying, “The one Jordan could not F with.” Well not a single soul could have F with Mr. Lee.
put Birdman in a special edition of SPUN, and you might have a true-to-life classic…
oh, and the Wolves should really look into signing AI…it would give them relevance and a 2 guard===who else do they have?
Go Canada!!!
Wish it was easy to watch these games,
i can see Kuwait vs. Bahrain or some shittastic Haddadi games, but none of the Americas tourny
@12 – Doesn’t Sprewell play the 2 up in Minny?
…or is he being forced to play the 7 ?
I haven’t seen any of the FIBA Americas games but if Al Horford is under performing against that competition then he better step it up big time if he’s going to be one of the centers to watch this coming season.
Nice to see some respect for Westbrook, Dime.
Westbrook is gonna be a triple-double PG with lockdown D – but faster and more athletic than Jason Kidd.
@ Post #2
Bruce Lee would’ve definitely whooped Jackie Chan, maybe even Jet Li too (that’s a fight I would’ve paid to see)…but I think he and Tony Jaa (if you don’t know who that is I beg you to watch “The Protector”) would make for an awesome battle.
nice olden polynice reference. i thought everyone forgot about that.
got to love the attitude by d rose. i doubt he’ll be the #1 pg and he won’t be the #1 player, but i love that attitude. if you ain’t gunning for it then what you gunnin for? i am quickly liking this d rose guy, even though he took out my man deron williams (ankle) last preseason.
Good day for benchwarming big men today…
Chris Andersen in a Chic Flick?! That’s kinda hard to imagine, must be a mis-cast or something.
The only way BIRDMAN’s gonna fit in a Romantic Comedy is that the movie would have to be about a PRISON LOVE Dick Flick.
Tony Jaa is nice (taking out the streetlight was sick) but I think Bruce Lee would have smacked him down too.
There is no other Bruce Lee, maybe none for a long time. There isnt even one today on the big screen to be identified as an action/martial arts star. The one that regularly beats up grown men’s colective asses to a pulp. You used to have a plenty, Sly, Arnold, Jackie Chan, Jet Li, (hell even Seagal had his heydey). Nowadays, theres squat. Actually maybe Jason Statham comes close?
Didnt Chris Anderson play in China before he made it to the League? Co-sign on Tony Jaa. Wonder how high his vertical leap is (and Bruce Lee’s was for that matter)? I bet those two cats could dunk like Nate Robinson!
Wouldn’t mind watching Maggie Q doing a martial arts movie… Damn those legs…
Tony Jaa, Seagal with his Akido style, Floyd Mayweather, Mr. Bruce Lee would have tagged those asses too! Line them up!
D Rose is very talented. The questions are; leadership, turnover ratio, defense (like AI had back in the early Philly days)and killer instinct(like B Gordon had with the Bulls and why Gordon had the ball at the end of games). Bulls need a threat at the 2 or Rose will suffer with double teams. Deng has to live up to his contract. Noah and Tyrus have to pick up “offense for dummies”. Coach needs to approve play calling and stop wasting timeouts.
D Rose will be the best point guard in the nba by the time all star weekend roll around… And by the end of the season will be a top 5 player in the nba…
D rose will be the next superstar in the league. That’s undeniable (barring any serious injury.)
-thebasketballblogger.com
Bruce Lee?He was boxing champion where?I never seen any fights with Bruce Lee off the moviescreen where are they.Please.Yeah put him Jet li,Jackie Chan and let Bruce teamate be Kareem,Jet Li teamate DMX,and Jackie Chans Chris Tucker put it on Paperview and call it Enter the Beverly Hills Dragon In Rushour.
let bruce bruce hit it
Tony Jaa (Mr. Ong Bak). I am willing to bet the house and my left nut, Mr. Bruce Lee would have handled Jaa with ease. KO either hand AND you pick the hand!
Muay Thay — Freaking TAEKWONDO out-rank that sissy fighting style. Just like Street Fighter Sagat got his ass handled by Ryu — Tiger, Tiger, Tiger Uppercut!
Jackie Chan actually fought Tony Jaa and gave him a can of whoop ass, I think it was in the drunken master but not sure. jackie Chan trained under Bruce lee with Karreem, I would love to see Bruce and Jackie in his prime go at it because when Jackie is serious I havenot seen a better martial artists including Bruce. I think thet both would do Jet Li.