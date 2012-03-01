Derrick Rose Is Officially Back; Kobe Bryant Is A Sith Lord

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Philadelphia 76ers #San Antonio Spurs #Russell Westbrook #Kobe Bryant #New York Knicks #Derrick Rose #Chicago Bulls #Boston Celtics
03.01.12 6 years ago 93 Comments
After sitting out five games, and then taking the All-Star Game as an opportunity to chill, Derrick Rose is back. With 32 and nine on Tuesday night, and then after he sauteed Tony Parker for 29 points last night in Chicago’s 96-89 win, the back problems are a thing of the past. Parker looked like a pup trying to curtail Rose’s drives, and on the other end shot 5-for-16 in one of those performances where you can visibly see the difference between an MVP and an All-Star … But the Spurs are still tough like leather at home, and Gary Neal (21 points) never seems to miss in the fourth. He scored 15 in the fourth, and it wasn’t until Luol Deng‘s wing three with 40 seconds left that the Bulls finally wrapped up the win … Why doesn’t anyone truly believe in Philly? Just check the last three minutes of last night’s game tape in their four-point loss to OKC. The only good shot they got was a corner three from Jrue Holiday, which he clanked. Other than that, they were throwing the ball around and looking as discombobulated as a summer league team. No one really wanted it. People were going sideways. Holiday (18 points) had a bad turnover and Elton Brand took a couple of really difficult shots as the Sixers went about five minutes without a field goal. Meanwhile on the other end, the Thunder couldn’t make a damn free throw to put it away. James Harden missed two straight, causing Malik Rose to point out: “Hard to shoot with your hands around your neck.” In the end, on the most critical possession of the game, Lou Williams predictably turned it over before the Sixers could get a shot … Russell Westbrook (22 points, 13 rebounds) was an absolute animal on the glass … If Philly really needed some more points, they should’ve campaigned to make this Iggy dunk worth five or six. It was that nice … If it comes down to it, Dallas definitely doesn’t want to see the Grizz in the playoffs. They were beat up by Memphis for a third consecutive time last night, losing 96-85 after Dirk had to leave the game early. Is there a more unknown improved player than Mike Conley? He had 20 points, 10 assists and four steals last night, and leads the NBA with the most 6-assist, 2-steal games this season. Memphis scored over 40 points in the paint in the second half ALONE, and down the stretch, every time Roddy Beaubois (16 points) hit a floater or Jason Terry (18 points) made a J to keep it close, Memphis responded with a layup … Ryan Anderson had 23 and 15 as Orlando survived John Wall‘s 33 to beat Washington, 102-95. Hopefully Stan Van Gundy was blowing him kisses in the locker room after that rebounding effort … And Denver got back on track with a 104-95 win over Portland after the Nuggs had seven guys in double figures, paced by Ty Lawson‘s 18 … Keep reading to hear how Darth Vader and Kobe Bryant are connected …

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Philadelphia 76ers#San Antonio Spurs#Russell Westbrook#Kobe Bryant#New York Knicks#Derrick Rose#Chicago Bulls#Boston Celtics
TAGSAMARE STOUDEMIREANDRE IGUODALABOSTON CELTICSCHICAGO BULLSdallas mavericksDAVID LEEDERRICK ROSEGARY NEALIMAN SHUMPERTjeremy linJrue HolidayKOBE BRYANTLOS ANGELES LAKERSLou WilliamsMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESMIKE CONLEYmonta ellisNEW YORK KNICKSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPHILADELPHIA 76ERSRAJON RONDORON ARTESTRUSSELL WESTBROOKryan andersonsan antonio spursSmackSTEVE NOVAKTONY PARKER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP