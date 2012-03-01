Derrick Rose Is Officially Back; Kobe Bryant Is A Sith Lord

After sitting out five games, and then taking the All-Star Game as an opportunity to chill, Derrick Rose is back. With 32 and nine on Tuesday night, and then after he sauteed Tony Parker for 29 points last night in Chicago’s 96-89 win, the back problems are a thing of the past. Parker looked like a pup trying to curtail Rose’s drives, and on the other end shot 5-for-16 in one of those performances where you can visibly see the difference between an MVP and an All-Star … But the Spurs are still tough like leather at home, and Gary Neal (21 points) never seems to miss in the fourth. He scored 15 in the fourth, and it wasn’t until Luol Deng‘s wing three with 40 seconds left that the Bulls finally wrapped up the win … Why doesn’t anyone truly believe in Philly? Just check the last three minutes of last night’s game tape in their four-point loss to OKC. The only good shot they got was a corner three from Jrue Holiday, which he clanked. Other than that, they were throwing the ball around and looking as discombobulated as a summer league team. No one really wanted it. People were going sideways. Holiday (18 points) had a bad turnover and Elton Brand took a couple of really difficult shots as the Sixers went about five minutes without a field goal. Meanwhile on the other end, the Thunder couldn’t make a damn free throw to put it away. James Harden missed two straight, causing Malik Rose to point out: “Hard to shoot with your hands around your neck.” In the end, on the most critical possession of the game, Lou Williams predictably turned it over before the Sixers could get a shot … Russell Westbrook (22 points, 13 rebounds) was an absolute animal on the glass … If Philly really needed some more points, they should’ve campaigned to make this Iggy dunk worth five or six. It was that nice … If it comes down to it, Dallas definitely doesn’t want to see the Grizz in the playoffs. They were beat up by Memphis for a third consecutive time last night, losing 96-85 after Dirk had to leave the game early. Is there a more unknown improved player than Mike Conley? He had 20 points, 10 assists and four steals last night, and leads the NBA with the most 6-assist, 2-steal games this season. Memphis scored over 40 points in the paint in the second half ALONE, and down the stretch, every time Roddy Beaubois (16 points) hit a floater or Jason Terry (18 points) made a J to keep it close, Memphis responded with a layup … Ryan Anderson had 23 and 15 as Orlando survived John Wall‘s 33 to beat Washington, 102-95. Hopefully Stan Van Gundy was blowing him kisses in the locker room after that rebounding effort … And Denver got back on track with a 104-95 win over Portland after the Nuggs had seven guys in double figures, paced by Ty Lawson‘s 18 … Keep reading to hear how Darth Vader and Kobe Bryant are connected …
Yo, the top two comments on that Iggy dunk video are hilarious!
Normally I wouldn’t just point out a typo, but on the GS-ATL score it says 85-52, which made me do a hard double take… The sad thing is, I actually could have believed it for a second if i knew otherwise due to the lack of jeering surrounding the statement. The Hawks are definitely one of those Jekyll and Hyde type teams though.
I’m gonna go out on a limb and say Derrick Rose makes the 1st of many All-defense teams in his career this year.
I know it hasn’t been publisized really, but the guy has stepped up big time on the defensive end of the floor. He’s not just holding his own, he’s been shutting putting down and make game saving plays. I don’t know how many charges he’s taken, but he clearly has made an effort to do that this year.
Anyway, thats my 2cents.
Thanks for the free League Pass NBA. Now i my legs are sore from sitting down watching games for 6hrs non-stop including the UNC/Maryland game.
I’ll give a rare props to Rondo from going scoreless to triple double the next game. still dont like him though.
really tough watching philly play close games… seems like none of them have that true take charge mentality. they need a consistent closer.
the knicks that showed up in the 2nd half… everything except STAT was clicking, if that team and a healthy Amar’e Stoudemire shows up in the playoffs, i think that would def. upset 3rd/4th seed in the East provided they don’t end up seeding 7th or 8th.
i just wish the dumbass Dolan won’t decide to blow up this current team. yes with Melo included. it seems like they have a healthy chemistry developing right now…
Rose eats your favorite point guard for breakfast
Now that it has come out in the open that Rajon Rondo is being shopped, I guess all those talks that he would end up in a Jazz uniform before the trade deadline together with Ray Allen does really have some truth in them.
Utah could go to the second round in the playoffs with a starting unit of Rondo, Allen, Hayward, Milsap, and Jefferson.
I am assuming the Jazz will give Boston their $10 million trade exception, Devin Harris, CJ Miles, and one of their draft picks.
Can we all agree that Amar’e Stoudemire’s best days as an elite (?) basketball player are done?
Are NBA players allowed to wear masks that have designs? Or even colored? How about a batman type of protective mask? Just wondering.
This MVP – All-Star comparison sounds harsh to me. Parker has similar stats with Rose this season; he had 42, 37, 34 points games, leading the Spurs to the 11 game winning streak. Rose may be the MVP but he does have some great players and pieces around him. Parker has crap.
Parker and Rose should be ranked the same on an MVP scale this season.
I like how you skip over the fact that Philly played lock down D in the second half on KD and Westbrook. If Philly would’ve made a shot or two and got the win what would you be saying? The Thunder are supposedly the best team in the West and Philly took them to the wire. The only thing Philly is missing is a go to scorer. They signed Iguodala as that guy but obviously he’s not. If they had that guy then they would be serious contenders to win the East. They were the only team last year to not back down and be afraid of Miami.
Nevermind the fact that Durant shouldn’t be trying to act tough on anybody. He looked silly and when he pushed ET he actually moved himself back instead of ET going anywhere. Durant might want to bulk up before he goes trying to get in altercations. That’s why they brought in Perkins – cause there are no tough guys on the Thunder.
@alf
Good question about the mask thing. I doubt they can have designs on them, but if they could someone NEEDS to bust out an Ultimate Warrior facepaint mask.
@stefan: “Rose may be the MVP but he does have some great players and pieces around him.”
Do you mind naming these GREAT players?
And Shabazz Muhammad’s amateur status is in jeopardy. From what I’ve read the NCAA is out of line.
A friend of the family, who they knew before Shabazz was being scouted (grade 7), paid for their visit to a school, and the family disclosed that fact to the NCAA. The NCAA contacted them about it, and everything was okay. 2 years later the NCAA comes out and says there was a problem. Why now? Why did they let him play ball for 2 years and climb the prep rankings to #1 before questioning his eligibility.
stefan
agree not only that parker must be ahead of rose for the mvp this year. they also forgot to mention that parker had 9 assists and 6 boards compared to 4 and 1 from rose who also took 8 more shots. the better all around team won last night period. dime please dont make it sound like the final mvp cant play rose when we all have seen him knock the shit outta nash , billups , williams , cp3 in the playoffs. rose had his full team parker was missing his best player.
This has to be the most teams in the nba where it’s “anyone can take it in the end”. Sooo many good teams. It’s exciting as hell.
About my knicks. I truly hate that people are blaming amare’s down season on carmelo. Do you think amare thinks that? That would be the ultimate crutch. I don’t think it will be easy for those who don’t have an affinity toward the knicks to come to the realization that amare simply isn’t playing well.
While watching the pregame of ny-vs-cle, the guys were saying how amare’s slow start could be blamed on the fact he added sooo much muscle to his frame in the offseason, something he isn’t used to playing with. Amare’s game is predicated of being quicker, swifter and more explosive than the guy who is guarding him. Amare thought adding the muscle would help him get through the entire season, but it has slighted his true game.
Amare has come out and said that the 6 months away from basketball could be a huge reason. I had faith he would turn it around and I still do. Amare believes he will be fine. He told his teammates not to worry about him. When carmelo asked what he could do to assist in amare’s awakening, he told Mel he’d be fine and assured him to play his game. when a reporter asked amare what we should expect of him in the second half of the season he simply replied: “Stay Tuned”.
Amare. NY loves you. Now, get back to being the athlete we know you are.
Anyway……….that lakers heat game will be fun. Amazing how a concussion can’t take kobe out. It feels good knowing my favorite player may be able to take a bullet wound and would still be looking for a way to play basketball. It don’t get no betta.
Jay…you getting on him for using the word great. Someone yesterday called someone a shitty coach. When do we take the words guys use to the T? Do we just pick and choose? I just think it’s pretty funny. When he said great, I just got the idea of good team cohesion. Someone called someone a SHITTY coach. Do we take that by definition? If so, he should not have a job in the nba. But, I’ll giv stefan a pass for using great, because we all know chicago does not have great players persay. They are just great at what they do if that made sense. Didn’t want to get in the middle of that. Lol whatever.
@Jay, because you have to make him an example. No one cares if the 1,036th ranked player breaks a rule. It has to be a top 50 player to do it.
Women came out of the woodwork file charges against Herman Cain… only when he decided to run for President. Had he stayed doing whatever it was that he does, none of them would have given a phuck about it.
Basically it is the NCAA flexing their muscle only when the fight becomes meaningful.
ok i don’t mind the bulls beat my spurs, i kinda expected it, even though bulls played B2B that may have helped them get in a rhythm while spurs came out rusty as hell.
what i do mind is Noah doing that STUPID FREAKIN’ blazing guns “bang bang” shit after hitting a…W I D E O P E N… routine jump shot in the 1st half. He needs to never do that crap again, what a dipsh*t!
you know if you hit a game-winner, fine, do a big-balls dance or clown however you like. but if you hit a normal jumper that 99% of people in the NBA should (rondo and dwight make up the other 1%), don’t be a jackass.
could you ever imagine duncan, rose, or any other player with class doing some dumb sh*t like that?!
yeah, it irked me. and i was hoping dejuan blair would grab noah by the ponytail and bitch-slap that george michaels mustache off his face.
in spurs good news, tj ford and tiago splitter got back in the rotation last night! they had both been down with injuries. when manu ginobili comes back soon, they should have plenty of time to establish their true rotations and get in a good rhythm for the playoffs.
people don’t remember they went on that win streak and got all those road wins without those guys, save for splitter who played excellent ball until he was hurt by blake griffin in LA.
Hahaha white whale…
at first it got me hype to see noah do it. I can’t remember what game it was that I first saw him do it…but now, he starting to look full of himself. I wouldn’t be surprised if noah starts doing that bang bang guns blazing shit when he knocks down two consecutive free throws….or after a breakaway layup….or after dunking on rondo. He starting to look like a kid who ate waaay too much candy and can’t control his actions. Hehe. Noah, you gotta luv it tho cuz it’s his personality. He’s just very…out there.
Bang bang bang lol
if he did it after two solid free throws (using that horrendous form), that would actually be more acceptable. hahaa
i’m just glad the spurs have a backup PG now. it’s been like 20+ games or so without one! cuz gary neal is NOT a PG.
@ Dime
“Parker looked like a pup trying to curtail Rose’s drives, and on the other end shot 5-for-16 in one of those performances where you can visibly see the difference between an MVP and an All-Star …”
Y’all fickle as hell, dime. Now Parker’s only an all-star even tho the Bulls were rollin without Rose. Before the all-star game, Parker was the hottest point guard in the l. During a 11 gm win streak, dude put 42 n 9 on OKC; 37 n 8 on Jrue; 34 n 10 on (*cough* Toronto *cough) n 30 n 10 on CP3. Parker just had a rough shooting day but still managed 9 assists.
Let’s be real: Rose shot 10-23 n only had 4 assists.
He really did have more help cuz he got a better defensive team around him. Parker gets by Rose, he got long-armed Deng, Noah or Gibson waitin on him, which normally ain’t a problem for him but that floater wasn’t fallin last night.
When D-Rose got by Parker, it was a wrap. He scored multiple times over Duncan n Splitter(who just got back).
Good game, but when the Spurs get Manu back, that would be
a GREAT game.
After watchin my Lakers destroy the Wolves last night, I’m thinkin Kev Love needs to get some mvp votes. That team is ASS without him. Rubio can’t get loose. Pekovic can’t handle the top dude attention.
ps If I hear about this dumbass Rondo for Gasol deal again, I’ll scream. We need a point guard who can at least hit an 18 footer to save his life n Gasol’s value is increasing. I’d look into the Lowry n Scola deal.
Anyone else notice this about the Knicks since Melo came back? Lin doesn’t pass to Melo, or try to get him going. On fast breaks he always goes away from Melo or keeps it himself. He doesn’t pass to Melo unless it’s a last resort or it’s a called play for Melo. A more experienced PG knows to get his best scorers easy looks and get them going offensively. Part of it is D’Antoni putting Melo in the opposite corner on offense as a decoy. Not hating on Lin he is a good young PG just noticed this. It’s like they are trying to prove a point that they don’t need Melo to score to win. But come playoff time they will need Melo to score when the game slows down. We already seen what defenses will do to Lin in the playoffs(Heat).
Ps
I call this story:
Diary of a second class-shit franchise
[espn.go.com]
@Ian – I agree with you
@Jay – come on now. you probably know what I mean. Deng is finally an All-Star. Boozer is a 20 and 10 player. Noah gets a lot of love from the media although I personally think he’s not that important. I would take these three though, over Duncan, Jefferson and Blair. Who wouldn’t?
I don’t think Melo touched the ball the first five minutes of the game last night. Even Russell Westbrook doesn’t freeze out Durant like that. I am not saying they need to call more isolations for Melo maybe just use him in the pick in roll more.
@Ian
That entire game i kept thinking “If Ginobili was playing this game would have been over in the first half”
Bulls got an ugly win in Texas that night.
But to your other point, DRose destroyed TP. This ain’t the first time. He averages like 30+ppg on the Spurs. He dropped 42pts on him last year before the All-star break.
And don’t try to point out his 4ast. You watched the game right? You saw how many crips Boozer, Noah, Brewer, and Deng missed at the rim? You also saw that other than CJ Watson and Kyle Korver, no one on the team could really hit a jumper.Rip hit one shot and that was a post up on TP. The only reason the Bulls were in the game was Derrick Rose killing Parker on both ends of the court and the teams defense as a whole.
Duncan was absolutely destroying Noah from the 2nd quarter on. Someone must have said something to piss him off. Timmy tried to go balls deep on Noah.
I thought DIMES MvP/All-star was spot on. Parker is a good player but he ain’t no MvP. Plus i think Rose’s athleticism and size is too much for Parker.
@dime – I do think you wrote that thing about Rose and Parker on purpose… “it gets the people going”…
Parker is a Finals MVP. Take that over a Regular season MVP.
@beib, you of all people would understand the mixing of words. Lol. I don’t mean this to knock you. You just say things and wind up explaining what you MEANT afterwards. So you can empathize.
I think I would have let that pass normally, but immediately afterwards he said the Parker’s teammates are crap. Those two teams match up pretty well at every position.
Bottomline, he said “great”, and I’d like to know in comparison to the Spurs, which of Rose’s teammates fit that description.
Deng > Jefferson by like 100x.
that’s a “greater than” sign.
@stefan
Sorry, I didn’t know what you mean. The Bulls are a better team, no question… but to call Rose’s teammates ‘great’ and turn around and call the Spurs crap is ridiculous.
Now I know what you meant, but your meaning was lost in your first post.
@white whale
Sure… in math. So are you calling Deng great? or just better than RJ?
When the Raps play the Lakers…
Jose Calderon > Steve Blake, or Derek Fisher
^ i guess Jose is a great player too
See the problem in throwing that word around? If a team is better than another team, call it what it is… they’re just better.
Does “greatness” have no meaning anymore?
@Stefan
I thought you were joking initially. But did you not see Duncan and Blair giving it to Noah and Boozer. Not to mention Gary f^cking NEal came in a dropped 21pts too. Watching Tim duncan outrun Boozer and Noah down court for an easy lay up tells the entire story.
No matter what the hype or media says, if you watched the game the difference was obvious.
You can defend Tony Parker, i have no problem with that. Just don’t go off the deep end by saying Rose has “Great” teammates. The more appropriate term is Rose has “Willing’ teammates. Guys that are willing to accept their role and by into the team and follow Rose/Thibs. But the same goes for Parker with his teammates and Popavich (and Pop may be the best coach in the NBA).
@control
Please tell me you watched the Bulls game. At the end of the second quarter Rose drives the lane and has to kick it to Noah because Duncan cut him off. Noah catches the ball on the extended elbow with about 10seconds left on the shot clock. I’m almost positive Noah had a mini-stroke. He stood there wide open, with Duncan daring him to shoot by not closing out. Nothing. He did nothing for 3 seconds. Then once the stroke was over he decides to put the ball on the floor and do some weird spin/drop step that resulted in the ugliest hook shot alive. Which i think was an air ball.
On top of that. John Lucas a.k.a Carlton Banks checks in the game with 8seconds left in the first. Usually the ball goes to Rose and he creates for himself or hits Deng for the J. Danny Green was denying Rose on the inbound so Deng threw it to Carlton Banks. Carlton then decided to not do the traditional dribble handoff to Rose and instead opted to call his own number. Dribbling the ball for 7 seconds then jacking a air ball three. Maybe he was trying to get his Jeremy Lin on. Or maybe he’s trying to impress his Dad who may have been in the stands because he used to play/coach for the Spurs and is a big name in Texas. Needless to say, that MFer didn’t come back in for the rest of the game.
Noah is allowed to do the blazing guns thing if he hits a shot outside of 5 feet. That’s the equivalent of any one of us hitting a shot from beyond half court. Guns a blazin’.
I looked over at my GF during the Lakers game last night and said that Kobe should just get a Jason mask with blood and crap on it. I really hate the guy, but fuck. Not having Kevin Love makes a little bit of a difference for the Wolves.
I would like to point out that all of those Memphis points in the paint came when Dirk was out. It’s because my boyfriend is such a defensive cornerstone in the league, and has been for his whole career. It’s awful that he hurt his back, but it’s great for me because I am flying to Dallas in 30 minutes to hopefully be his personal masseuse, complete with happy endings.
Nobody believes in Philly because they keep getting cock-stomped by Miami.
I think what stefan was saying is that the Bulls players are great for the Bulls, not necessarily great players. Like how a decent point guard would be great for the Lakers. Noah, Deng and Boozer are great for the Bulls because they fit with Rose. Wade and Lebron are great players, but they don’t necessarily work great together.
@ Kdizz
Haha Clippers are pretty moronic. Their biggest fan gets hosed.
Parker is a Finals MVP with 3 rings. Rose is learning.
I felt good about the spurs chances until Dengity-Deng-Dang-Dung bombed that 3 from the wing. bastard. good game, bulls were better last night.
It could be a finals preview.
…and Big Island, all’s well that ends well. Good luck with Dirk’s Bratwurst
Knicks bench has soo much potential, that’s a group that increases the lead most games. when was the last serious team you saw d’antoni go ten deep with? phx was 7-8 max. I take back wanting to stick a grenade in novaks mouth. dude is ballin. won us that game last night.
I’m getting pretty sick of watching amare getting blown by. antawn jamison(holy fuck) was BLOWING by him. I know he doesn’t have his legs ect but he better get em back or hire mcdyess as his personal career transition coach. eery how similar their careers have turned out. at least he is still leading, if not by example. melo looks a little tuned out.
and yeah I noticed Lin look him off a bunch of times too. looked him off right into a nice dime to someone else. suck it up bitch…. we tried it your way and lost. Tyson chandler is settling into that LJ role for NY. beard and all.
Memphis is gonna be a tough tough out in the playoffs. 2 great bigs, a lock down perimeter defender, 2 perimeter scorers and a solid pg. maybe lacking some frontcourt depth but….
rondo to the raptors! just for control. trade Calderon and Ed Davis or amir for him…. I’d seriously deal for him… avail on the cheap(relatively). although I’d doubt they’d trade him in-division
yo yoy yo dimemag. can yall explain to me as a new yorker with twc cable provider do i just go to the 400s to get that free league pass?
“novaKANE”
(frank ocean voice)
Jay making alotta sense. Consistency is key when trying to make a point. He right.
deng made the all-star team over Josh Smith, and I think Smith is a great player. You don’t have to be approaching GOAT levels to be considered great. great means “exceptional in quality and better than most others” to me.
anyway the whole argument of “greatness” is a semantic one.
i wouldn’t go so far as to say the bulls have more great players than spurs.
duncan is still an ALL-TIME great and when he gets heavy minutes he still produces roughly the same numbers, although with more jumpers now than low-post banging like he did in his prime.
Ginobili is one of the greatest SG’s to ever lace ’em up, but of course he did not play yesterday. when he is healthy his impact on his team’s success is up there with a kobe or wade. very few have ever had his complete skillset of:
Playmaking, passing, dribble penetration, ability to finish, 3-point shooting, defensive instincts, clutch shooting and free throws, creativity, moxy/mojo, courage, and leadership.
that’s the characteristics of a truly great player.
Knicks looked bad in the first half but caught fire in the second. Lin and Melo need to learn to work together. Lin’s still green and he seems to approach the game as though he is figuring it out on the floor. They don’t play with much of a concept, but as long as they keep winning it’a alright with me. They showed Melo jawwing at Lin on their way to the bench and it looked like he was bitching at him for breaking the play, so maybe they do have a concept their going for, or maybe he was just saying “pass me the damn ball!”
Chicago
Im not sayin parker is stopin rose im sayin parker can play him. Now if you tell me that parker always shoots like that against rose then ill be quiet. Those 29 pts sound better the way dime wrote it. Stefan is right rose only had to get by parker now parker had to go by the whole team and still managed an allround game. Dont use the roses team js crap cuz they are not he has a better team than parker easy. Best rebounding team and one o the best on defense and rose has shit to do with that. Respect for the 3 time nba champ and finals mvp. Let me know how many times a pg that takes so many shots has won a ring?
Oh i do agree with manu the bulls lose
Sorry, i don’t mean to offend but the dumbest thing anyone can say online is, “You knew what I meant”. We don’t know eachother, and can’t see any person’s expression or body language. ALL we have to go by are our words.
If someone says the hamburgers from restaurant X are great, and the burgers from restaurant Y are crap…. how am I supposed to know that he really meant restaurant X has a bigger selection of toppings and meat patties, but restaurant Y is still good.
I know the Knicks already used their amnesty on Chauncey, but if they hadn’t, does anyone think they would have used it on Amare? If they did, both Amare AND Chauncey’s salaries would come off the books this summer, and they would have had more than enough money to go after Dwight + another free agent. In fact, if they didn’t sign Tyson Chandler, amnestied Amare, and waited for Chauncey’s contract to end, they could have potentially signed both Deron and Dwight this summer. Is this accurate or am I doing the math wrong?
@TWU
“Parker is a Finals MVP with 3 rings. Rose is learning”
Ummm with all due respect, what kinda Tom Foolery are you trying to pull here?
Rose is a better player than Tony Parker. You compare them year by year and Rose is better. No matter how you twist it.
Here is the Head to Head
[www.basketball-reference.com]
Sure Tony has 3 rings. in 2003 they were trying to trade him for Jason Kidd even though they had beaten them during the finals!
And even when Parker won finals MVP in 07, he only put up 24ppg 3apg. Do you really think those are Finals MVP numbers to brag about?
Go look at the games and the boxscores, Tim Duncan was the real finals MvP. He had one really bad game, but he also was a major factor in shutting down the lane on Lebron. It was disrespectful that they even gave it to TP. D.Stern had to have done this to make Parker a icon.
Anyway, when did it become cool to throw team awards in peoples face when comparing two players?
That would be like you trying to tell me Lil wayne is a much better rapper than Lupe Fiasco because he sells more records. Or that Drake is 10X’s the lyracist that Joe Buddens is because he outsells him in the stores.
I’ve never liked that “count my rings” argument. If you want to throw individual awards out there then cool, i can dig that. But don’t tell me that Tony Parker is better or on the same level as Rose because he has 3 rings compared to 23yr old Rose who has none. Or that Bill Russell is better than Wilt Chamberlin because he has 11 rings or something like that, while Wilt has like 2 or 3.