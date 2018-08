Derrick Rose Is Officially Back; Kobe Bryant Is A Sith Lord

After sitting out five games, and then taking the All-Star Game as an opportunity to chill,is back. With 32 and nine on Tuesday night, and then after he sauteedfor 29 points last night in Chicago’s 96-89 win, the back problems are a thing of the past. Parker looked like a pup trying to curtail Rose’s drives, and on the other end shot 5-for-16 in one of those performances where you can visibly see the difference between an MVP and an All-Star … But the Spurs are still tough like leather at home, and(21 points) never seems to miss in the fourth. He scored 15 in the fourth, and it wasn’t until‘s wing three with 40 seconds left that the Bulls finally wrapped up the win … Why doesn’t anyone truly believe in Philly? Just check the last three minutes of last night’s game tape in their four-point loss to OKC. The only good shot they got was a corner three from, which he clanked. Other than that, they were throwing the ball around and looking as discombobulated as a summer league team. No one really wanted it. People were going sideways. Holiday (18 points) had a bad turnover andtook a couple of really difficult shots as the Sixers went about five minutes without a field goal. Meanwhile on the other end, the Thunder couldn’t make a damn free throw to put it away.missed two straight, causingto point out: “Hard to shoot with your hands around your neck.” In the end, on the most critical possession of the game,predictably turned it over before the Sixers could get a shot …(22 points, 13 rebounds) was an absolute animal on the glass … If Philly really needed some more points, they should’ve campaigned to make this Iggy dunk worth five or six. It was that nice … If it comes down to it, Dallas definitely doesn’t want to see the Grizz in the playoffs. They were beat up by Memphis for a third consecutive time last night, losing 96-85 afterhad to leave the game early. Is there a more unknown improved player than? He had 20 points, 10 assists and four steals last night, and leads the NBA with the most 6-assist, 2-steal games this season. Memphis scored over 40 points in the paint in the second half ALONE, and down the stretch, every time(16 points) hit a floater or(18 points) made a J to keep it close, Memphis responded with a layup …had 23 and 15 as Orlando survived‘s 33 to beat Washington, 102-95. Hopefullywas blowing him kisses in the locker room after that rebounding effort … And Denver got back on track with a 104-95 win over Portland after the Nuggs had seven guys in double figures, paced by‘s 18 … Keep reading to hear how Darth Vader and Kobe Bryant are connected …