Twitter Is Split On Whether It Believes Kevin Harlan Is Calling Derrick Rose ‘Reggie’

The reemergence of Derrick Rose has been key for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs, including a spark from the former MVP in leading the team to its only win over the Houston Rockets so far. On Monday evening in Game 4, Rose had it going again and, while the Wolves went into halftime with a one-point deficit, his 11-point showing in the first half was important in keeping the home team within striking distance.

With that said, Rose’s on-court performance wasn’t the only topic of conversation on Twitter, as TNT play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Harlan produced a strange phenomenon with his cadence. Harlan, who has always been a fan favorite for his passion and effectiveness, used the words “Reggie” and “Rose” back-to-back on several occasions, leading many to believe he was simply referring to Derrick’s brother, Reggie, in mistaken fashion.

