No One Could Believe Derrick Rose Got The Same Number Of First-Place MVP Votes As Joel Embiid

Denver Nuggets center won the 2020-21 NBA MVP award on Tuesday. He enjoyed a fantastic season and was a deserving winner. Plus, basketball fans had the opportunity to remember that Jokic was technically announced as a Braft pick during a Taco Bell commercial. Overall, it was a positive story but, as often, the full selection of voting results provided fuel for confusion. This time, the initial reaction centered on New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose inexplicably receiving a first-place vote.

Rose enjoyed a nice season for the Knicks and he was a key piece of their turnaround after arriving in a mid-season trade. However, no one could rationally believe he was even a fringe MVP candidate, much less a first-place consideration, and many people pointed that out by saying the culprit of the vote should be removed from future ballots.

In another subplot, Rose received as many first-place votes as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who finished second in overall voting.

It wasn’t just Embiid either, as Rose got more votes than many legitimate superstars.

After a few moments of genuine disbelief in the basketball world, word broke that there was at least a slightly more reasonable explanation. Evidently, a fan vote was responsible for Rose’s first-place slot.

There is an entirely different argument about how Rose would even make the top of that list, particularly with the league overflowing with exciting star talent. Still, the madness did make for some entertainment and jokes in the minutes following the announcement, and it’s better that the winner at the top of the ballot wasn’t controversial.

