Derrick Rose Rookie of the Year T-Shirt

We at the Dime factory would like to say big ups to Derrick Rose for winning the NBA’s Rookie of the Year honors.
The guys over at adidas wasted no time to properly congratulate D. Rose. Now, not only do Celtics fans have to deal with Rose on the court, they have to deal with a bunch of crazy Bulls fans rocking Derrick Rose Rookie of the Year shirts in the crowd.
The official Rookie of the Year commemorative shirt is available today at the NBA Store in NYC and on www.NBAStore.com.
Give him his props.
He earned it.
Yo Christian, man i watched the show and bro, you really gotta work on bein a playa, that is if thats you. you seem very naive when it comes to a womans intentions, work on that bro. Also dont let the lady you chose in the end run ya, you gotta be a strong man, a woman like that needs a strong brotha, good luck.
Yo Christian, man i watched the show and bro, you really gotta work on bein a playa, that is if thats you. you seem very naive when it comes to a womans intentions, work on that bro. Also dont let the lady you chose in the end run ya, you gotta be a strong man, a woman like that needs a strong brotha, good luck.
here’s another story you’ll probably have in a week or so,
a 6’11” player in San Diego is foregoing his senior year,
IN HIGH SCHOOL to go play in Spain next year….
that is all….