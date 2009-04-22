Derrick Rose Rookie of the Year T-Shirt

We at the Dime factory would like to say big ups to Derrick Rose for winning the NBA’s Rookie of the Year honors.

The guys over at adidas wasted no time to properly congratulate D. Rose. Now, not only do Celtics fans have to deal with Rose on the court, they have to deal with a bunch of crazy Bulls fans rocking Derrick Rose Rookie of the Year shirts in the crowd.

The official Rookie of the Year commemorative shirt is available today at the NBA Store in NYC and on www.NBAStore.com.

