Derrick Rose Rookie of the Year T-Shirt

#Style – Kicks and Gear
04.22.09 9 years ago 4 Comments

We at the Dime factory would like to say big ups to Derrick Rose for winning the NBA’s Rookie of the Year honors.

The guys over at adidas wasted no time to properly congratulate D. Rose. Now, not only do Celtics fans have to deal with Rose on the court, they have to deal with a bunch of crazy Bulls fans rocking Derrick Rose Rookie of the Year shirts in the crowd.

The official Rookie of the Year commemorative shirt is available today at the NBA Store in NYC and on www.NBAStore.com.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSStyle - Kicks and Gear

