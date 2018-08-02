Derrick Rose Announced A Generous New Scholarship Program For High School Students

#Derrick Rose
08.01.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Due to a long history of debilitating and, ultimately, career-defining injuries, Derrick Rose‘s impact on the basketball court moving forward will be modest at best. He’s reunited in former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota, but in all likelihood he’ll be relegated to a bench role behind presumed starting point guard Jeff Teague.

Yet given the considerable wealth he’s acquired during his career through lucrative contracts and endorsements, the Chicago native is still capable of making an extraordinary impact on the lives of young people who are struggling to make their way to college.

On Wednesday, Rose announced a new scholarship initiative called “Rose Scholars,” which will award scholarships to three students that apply and are “civically minded,” with one student receiving a $200,000 scholarship.

