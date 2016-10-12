USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Rose apparently saw his ongoing legal troubles coming more than three years before he went to civil court to defend himself against rape allegations.

The New York Knicks star testified on Tuesday that he had suspicions Jane Doe was interested in a payday just several hours after the incident in question took place, according to ESPN. Why? His accuser texted Rose the same day of the alleged attack claiming she was so drunk the previous night that she unknowingly burned her hands on a fire pit outside his rented Beverley Hills mansion.

That Doe suffered burns isn’t up for debate. According to Think Progress, Jessica Groff, a friend of the plaintiff who was with the parties involved mere hours before the alleged rape, said in her pre-trial deposition that it was “very obvious” Doe was heavily inebriated because she was playing with rocks from the fire for “no rational reason.” However, Rose’s testimony on Tuesday is the first time he’s suggested suspecting Doe of potential rape accusations in the immediate aftermath of the incident.