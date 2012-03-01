Video: Derrick Rose Surprises 15-Year Old Superfan in Orlando

This is cool. When we were in Orlando for NBA All-Star Weekend, we stopped by the adidas VIP Suite to check in and catch up with our friends at the Three Stripes.
During the visit, they told us they were planning on shock the hell out of one of their most passionate fans with a surprise visit from Derrick Rose. Adam Turner, 15, of Omaha, Nebraska is an avid reviewer of all of Rose’s signature kicks and a constant presence on adidas Basketball’s Facebook page. Adam’s allegiance was rewarded with a trip to Orlando on adidas’ dime where he enjoyed access to NBA All-Star events and the opportunity to review the adizero Rose 2.5.
During that review, he got a visit from D-Rose …
That was pretty cool, respect to D-Rose for doing that
Humble guys like DRose, Blake and JLin is more of what the league needs. I’ve had enough with the pay-me-like-a-superstar, lets-make-a-superteam, trade-me-where-i-want divas in the NBA…
I’m a die hard Pistons fan, but I’ve got a lot of respect for Rose and how he carries himself as a superstar.
D. Rose. Class Act. Big ups for doing that!!
awkward silences. you can tell rose is shy cuz he was looking down at certain points in the vid (i know it was cuz he was signing a shoe at some points too), something the kid should be doing. but good move. i dunno…there’s always something sketchy with me when i see good will being done in front of cameras. but i’ll take this.