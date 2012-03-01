Video: Derrick Rose Surprises 15-Year Old Superfan in Orlando

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #Derrick Rose
03.01.12 6 years ago 5 Comments

This is cool. When we were in Orlando for NBA All-Star Weekend, we stopped by the adidas VIP Suite to check in and catch up with our friends at the Three Stripes.

During the visit, they told us they were planning on shock the hell out of one of their most passionate fans with a surprise visit from Derrick Rose. Adam Turner, 15, of Omaha, Nebraska is an avid reviewer of all of Rose’s signature kicks and a constant presence on adidas Basketball’s Facebook page. Adam’s allegiance was rewarded with a trip to Orlando on adidas’ dime where he enjoyed access to NBA All-Star events and the opportunity to review the adizero Rose 2.5.

During that review, he got a visit from D-Rose …

TAGSadidasadidas BasketballALL STARall-star gameDERRICK ROSEDimeMagReal StoriesStyle - Kicks and Gear

