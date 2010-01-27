Derrick Rose vs. Tyreke Evans Headlines 2010 Rookie Challenge

Earlier today, the NBA released the list of 18 players selected for the 2010 Rookie Challenge during All-Star Weekend – headlined by reigning Rookie of the Year Derrick Rose and superstar freshmen Tyreke Evans, Brandon Jennings and Omri Casspi. The Sophomores have won seven in a row over the first-year players, but the rookies may have the firepower with a talented crop of young guards. Will this be the year the Rookies break through? I don’t think so.
Joining Rose on the Sophomore team are Michael Beasley (Heat), Eric Gordon (Clippers), Kevin Love (Timberwolves), Brook Lopez (Nets), Danilo Gallinari (Knicks), Russell Westbrook (Thunder) and a pair of teammates from the Grizzlies, O.J. Mayo and Marc Gasol.
In addition to Evans, Jennings and Casspi, the Rookie team also includes Taj Gibson (Bulls), Jonas Jerebko (Pistons), Stephen Curry (Warriors), Brandon Jennings (Bucks), Jonny Flynn (Timberwolves), James Harden (Thunder) and DeJuan Blair (Spurs).
While the rookies definitely have some talent, I doubt this will be the year that they’re able to knock off their counterparts.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Sophomores take this one in a ol’ fashioned whoopin’!
Brook Lopez is going to murder that front line.
only if they give the ball to brook lopez — last bigman to win mvp of this game (iirc) was zydrunas. i think carter was president back then. (hyperbole)
why no wes mantooth, er, matthews? (or derozan?)
Derrick wont be there if the coaches pick the all star bench correctly.
Ya the sophomores should take this one easy. I was disappointed not to see Demar on the rook squad, but can’t complain too much about the selections
This is going to be a good ole fashion stumping. Rookies got no chance.
Rookies could really have used Blake Griffin against the Sophs. Or they should have at least picked Jon Brockman so the rooks would have a chance against Brook Lopez…
Yo Dime,
It’s me again… all I have to say is WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
and OMG!!!!
[msn.foxsports.com]
Damn, rooks got NO size…
What happened to Thabeet?
@The Journeyman – Wow some people really don’t have a clue. If we all had that train of thinking I’m sure the world would be worse than it already is.
@ Big Shot
Yo when I read that I thought it was CRAZY!!! lol i mean it’s cool to be a little mean here and there and poke fun at things, but this guy just took it to levels of evil and wrong
Good for him the dickhead isn’t in the NBA right now, I’d love for him to say that shit in front of Sam Dalembert’s face.
Sophomores thump them. If Rose gets picked for All-Star, does that mean he doesn’t play in Soph. game? (If so, and he gets picked, then perhaps Jennings, Evans and Curry can go nuts and give the weak-in-the-big-men dept. rooks a chance.)
WHERE IS TY LAWSON
i hope JJerebko clowns!!!
@Diego,
You do know that Russ Westbook, OJ Mayo, Eric Gordon who are all pretty damn nice in their own right. No Rose, just means more shots for those guys.
Damn. Totally forgot about Lawson. He’s been consistent too. It’s gonna be like when Love got punked last season.
I agree. Ty Lawson did get shafted, but they have no size! They couldn’t run him out there alongside Reke and BJ.
No way the rooks are taking this one. Sophs have two excellent young point gaurds, but the Rooks match up pretty well with Young Money and Tyreke, so that should be the best part of the game. Sadly for them there is no way they can handly Lopez, Beasley or Gasol.
Kinda makes you wonder what happened to the number 2 pick this year. What was his name again?
This should be a fun game to watch, probably more exciting than the Sunday games since the last few years nobody seem to try….
@Amar- Glad I’m not the only one who refers to him as Mantooth. He should’ve got a look.
I feel really bad for DeJuan Blair. Dude’s pretty much on an island…
The Journeyman I just posted it again in some other spots (I didn’t know you had already posted it) but yea this dude is a cllllearly a nut job.
And he better watch his back cause he speaking on something where a lot of people have lost family members in the states and all around the world.
If dude ain’t careful someone’s going to catch him with a Melo punch (cept they ain’t gonna trot, scuse me, run backwards).
Why don’t they name a full 12-man squad? I’ve never understood why there are only nine players aside. Rookies are gonna get beasted.
Give the ball to Curry and set some picks and let him drop 40 in a win.
THE ROOSTER! Would have love to hear Duke Tango shout that in an And1 game.
Ohhh BABY THE ROOSTER!
this one could get ugly, last years rookie class was so strong and this year just has no size at all.
Brook Lopez will be licking his lips over it, not because of the lack of size on the other team, but because he will finally be reminded of what it feels like to win a game.
Blake Griffin will be teaming against these Rookies next year along with this June’s stronger draft class. :)
Heck last year’s draft class was so deep, I think they will this rookie class alive. LOL
suprised derozan aint on the squad for the rooks considering he is gonna be in the dunk of with eric gordan at halftime of this game.
why no lawson or derozan? i’ve seen derozans game he’s a big part of the toronto team and so was lawson when bullips was out! im really dissapointed because i was looking forward towards jennings and derozan compton connection lol . . . But seriously the NBA this year ruined the all star game by leaving derick rose off the all star team, iverson in the mix . . . Come on it’s ALL STAR for the season not for lifetime. . . Shit if iverson goes i’ll seriously loose a little respect for him. . .
at least B Lopez will be on a winning team for a night.
If Brook is in the rookie/soph game… Hes definately not making the All Star Game.
Tsk, tsk, tsk NBA. How can you promote the dunk basically as a rookie/sophomore event and be massive haters leaving DeRozan off of the roster. Jeez…. Even Joey Graham played in this game and he had wayyyyyy less hype. Figured Ty Lawson woudla got into this one too.