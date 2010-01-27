Derrick Rose vs. Tyreke Evans Headlines 2010 Rookie Challenge

Earlier today, the NBA released the list of 18 players selected for the 2010 Rookie Challenge during All-Star Weekend – headlined by reigning Rookie of the Year Derrick Rose and superstar freshmen Tyreke Evans, Brandon Jennings and Omri Casspi. The Sophomores have won seven in a row over the first-year players, but the rookies may have the firepower with a talented crop of young guards. Will this be the year the Rookies break through? I don’t think so.

Joining Rose on the Sophomore team are Michael Beasley (Heat), Eric Gordon (Clippers), Kevin Love (Timberwolves), Brook Lopez (Nets), Danilo Gallinari (Knicks), Russell Westbrook (Thunder) and a pair of teammates from the Grizzlies, O.J. Mayo and Marc Gasol.

In addition to Evans, Jennings and Casspi, the Rookie team also includes Taj Gibson (Bulls), Jonas Jerebko (Pistons), Stephen Curry (Warriors), Brandon Jennings (Bucks), Jonny Flynn (Timberwolves), James Harden (Thunder) and DeJuan Blair (Spurs).

While the rookies definitely have some talent, I doubt this will be the year that they’re able to knock off their counterparts.

