Derrick Rose Will Wear The adidas Crazy 8 For One Night Only

If you watched the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game last Friday, you might have noticed my man Justin Bieber rockin’ a bright yellow colorway of the adidas Crazy 8 as he took home MVP honors. (If not, click here.) Tonight against the Heat, Derrick Rose will lace up the Crazy 8 as well for one night only. Check ’em out:

As you can imagine, the Crazy 8 (which was originally Kobe Bryant‘s signature shoe the adidas KB8) has remained an iconic shoe since it launched in 1997. From what we hear, once D-Rose learned adidas would re-issue the shoe this year, he specifically asked to wear the red/black/white colorway for one home game this season. Tonight is that game.

The Crazy 8 is available now in various colorways for $100.

What do you think?

