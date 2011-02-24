Derrick Rose Will Wear The adidas Crazy 8 For One Night Only

If you watched the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game last Friday, you might have noticed my man Justin Bieber rockin’ a bright yellow colorway of the adidas Crazy 8 as he took home MVP honors. (If not, click here.) Tonight against the Heat, Derrick Rose will lace up the Crazy 8 as well for one night only. Check ’em out:
As you can imagine, the Crazy 8 (which was originally Kobe Bryant‘s signature shoe the adidas KB8) has remained an iconic shoe since it launched in 1997. From what we hear, once D-Rose learned adidas would re-issue the shoe this year, he specifically asked to wear the red/black/white colorway for one home game this season. Tonight is that game.
The Crazy 8 is available now in various colorways for $100.
What do you think?
looks a bit clunky in the picture. kind of like strength shoes you wear to work on your hops.
i love how ugly these shoes are or lets say unique. and the black and red are killing it
Ugly as shit but the KB8s are great ball shoes.
definitely getting these