Derrick Rose’s Signature Shoe: adidas adiZero Rose

While Derrick Rose has been with adidas since he entered the League, this year he finally gets his own signature shoe. Introducing the adidas adiZero Rose. Weighing in at 12.8 ounces, it’s the lightest signature basketball shoe adidas has ever created, and features a mix of textiles and synthetics that help reduce weight and increase stability during cutting movements. Also one cool thing to note is that adidas’ iconic three stripes are on the back of the shoe instead of the side, that way defenders can see them after he’s speeding by them on the court.

“The adiZero Rose is light â€“ the lightest basketball shoe I’ve ever worn and it’s very flexible and reliable on the court to help me run faster and cut quicker,” says Rose. “I never thought growing up on the South Side of Chicago that I would have my own signature shoe, so I’m really proud and I know my family and the city are going to be really proud too. It’s a clean cut fashion shoe so you put some jeans over it and you can look good off the court.”

The adiZero Rose will launch in a black/red/white colorway on Friday, October 22, and will roll out in five different colorways through February. It will be sold exclusively at Foot Locker and Eastbay for $100.

