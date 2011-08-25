Derrick Williams Dunks On Two Kids At Elite 24 Midnight Run

#Video
08.25.11 7 years ago 4 Comments

Two years ago, when the Boost Mobile Elite 24 was still in NYC, they held a secret midnight run at MSG so all the high school players could ball with the pros. Last year when they’ve moved out to L.A., they decided to burn the midnight oil at HAX. So with Brandon Jennings, Tyreke Evans, Kemba Walker, Kenneth Faried and Jordan Hamilton all in attendance for this week’s festivities, it was Derrick Williams who decided to dunk on some of the kids.



