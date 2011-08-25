Derrick Williams Dunks On Two Kids At Elite 24 Midnight Run

Two years ago, when the Boost Mobile Elite 24 was still in NYC, they held a secret midnight run at MSG so all the high school players could ball with the pros. Last year when they’ve moved out to L.A., they decided to burn the midnight oil at HAX. So with Brandon Jennings, Tyreke Evans, Kemba Walker, Kenneth Faried and Jordan Hamilton all in attendance for this week’s festivities, it was Derrick Williams who decided to dunk on some of the kids.
What do you think?
I know these are high school kids, but Cleveland shoulda selected Derrick Williams. Its almosts Guaranteed that he will put up at least 20 ppg in the near future. too versatile…
we know he can jump …he better be workin on them perimeter skills …he believes he is a 3 n he better be cuz the 4 is out the question long as Kevin Love there
@ Ctkennedy – Yes he can jump. And yes he can shoot. As an Arizona fan, I got to see all his games. I was more surprised when he missed 3’s than when he made them.
He just turned Deron’s nickname to DMight.