DeShawn Stevenson and the Best Thing You Will See Today

#Style – Kicks and Gear
05.30.12 6 years ago

We linked to this in Smack this morning, but it absolutely deserves its own post on the site so that you can really revel in the wonder that is DeShawn Stevenson. He posted this photo on his Instagram feed with the caption, “Swag out before my dinner @jjmarie92.”

While his outfit is clearly amazing, it is the fact that the man has an ATM machine in his kitchen just takes this photo and all things Stevenson to another place.

So many questions that we need answered ASAP, like “Why?” “Are there withdrawal fees?” And, again, “Why?”

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSDESHAWN STEVENSONDimeMagReal StoriesStyle - Kicks and Gear

