DeShawn Stevenson Doesn’t Like Mike Miller’s Shoes

#LeBron James
10.08.09 9 years ago 53 Comments

In our “Where Are They Now” story we ran on Joe Forte a few days ago, we talked about how the former Celtic made a major locker room no-no by showing up to a game one time wearing a Lakers jersey. Newly acquired forward, Mike Miller, might have stepped on a few toes with his new teammates by wearing LeBron James’ signature shoes. As we all know, LeBron isn’t too popular in that locker room, especially with DeShawn Stevenson. The two have one of the biggest rivalries in the league and the Wizards’ shooting guard was not bashful about voicing his displeasure about Miller’s choice of sneakers.

“He got to get them out of here,” Stevenson told the Washington Post. “LeBron shoes — we off that. We already got war against them. He can’t wear that. It’s all beef right there.”

DeShawn was most likely kidding and even if he wasn’t, it probably won’t stop Miller from reppin’ King James’ kicks. The two have a close friendship.

“Mike is a good friend of mine,” James told The News-Herald. “He named his son after my best friend, Maverick (Carter). We have a good history. For an unathletic white guy, these are the best shoes to wear.”

