DeShawn Stevenson Doesn’t Like Mike Miller’s Shoes

In our “Where Are They Now” story we ran on Joe Forte a few days ago, we talked about how the former Celtic made a major locker room no-no by showing up to a game one time wearing a Lakers jersey. Newly acquired forward, Mike Miller, might have stepped on a few toes with his new teammates by wearing LeBron James’ signature shoes. As we all know, LeBron isn’t too popular in that locker room, especially with DeShawn Stevenson. The two have one of the biggest rivalries in the league and the Wizards’ shooting guard was not bashful about voicing his displeasure about Miller’s choice of sneakers.
“He got to get them out of here,” Stevenson told the Washington Post. “LeBron shoes — we off that. We already got war against them. He can’t wear that. It’s all beef right there.”
DeShawn was most likely kidding and even if he wasn’t, it probably won’t stop Miller from reppin’ King James’ kicks. The two have a close friendship.
“Mike is a good friend of mine,” James told The News-Herald. “He named his son after my best friend, Maverick (Carter). We have a good history. For an unathletic white guy, these are the best shoes to wear.”
Deshawn might wanna try those shoes on anyway…cuz mike miller is a hell of alot player than he is in every aspect..dont be surprised when miller start eating up all his minutes…the nerve of this cat..lol.peace..
File this one under “who gives a fuck what DeShawn Stevenson thinks”.
Um, Miller named his son after lebron’s best friend because he’s friends with lebron???? REALLY REALLY WIERD
Deshawn needs to pull a Chappelle and just disappear for a while.
Come on Dime, saying “The two have one of the biggest rivalries in the league” is like saying that an ant has a rivalry with a guy stomping them on the sidewalk.
LeBron is hanging with Matt Damon and Vinny Chase helping american kids eat, and Deshawn is doing what? Nobody knows or cares because he is a nobody. He’s lucky to be in the league collecting an NBA pay cheque. Guy should just shut the fuck up and keep collecting that money as long as a team is stupid enough to give it to him, and be grateful that he has it.
Lebron is totally racist.
@control
that’s what i was gonna say… biggest rivalry? no way… most one sided? definitely
Deshawn Stevenson is a clown. Honestly, who cares what kinda shoes another guy wears. Its not his business. Stevenson is a moron and he just keeping adding to it everytime he speaks.
DeShawn has beef with LeBron that the King doesn’t know off? hahahahaha! Rivalry? on what? who gets more turnovers by the end of the game? I think DeShawn have a better chance on winning that…
“For an unathletic white guy, these are the best shoes to wear.”
—that was a diss that would be overlooked…
**Pinoy Pride reppin’ Shaolin’ in Manila**
Deshawn better worry about where his playing time coming from.I aint even gonna get into the name your kid after one of my friends comment.But you better cut it out Ross Bron will get your ass traded.
millmiester. . . .you’re kinda right.
the “For an unathletic white guy, these are the best shoes to wear” is a BIG diss when you claim to be speaking of a friend. Nike will [once again] insure that, that comment will never resurface! lol
Personally, I’ve never seen any “unathelic” person wear ANY shoes that made then all of a sudden become athletic. LMAO
His PR person needs to be fired!!!!
Deshawn who?
i meant “unathletic”
you guys are donkeys, “for any unathletic white guy” is funny as shit, and Lebron was obviously giving his buddy a hard time with that comment. for anybody that’s every played on a team anywhere, you just say stuff like that poking at friends, it’s not racist. he called him an unathletic white guy, that’s not racist. he’s not demeaning a race of people. he’s f-ing with his buddy.
incredibly, wearing brons has made me, a formerly unathletic white guy, into a freakishly athletic black guy!
DeShawn ain’t worth shit yo. Cat just be runnin his mouth and ain’t got no ability to be ballin. Ain’t be dishing dopey dimes, be glasseatin or be defendin worth shit yo. Cat be a punkass loser y’all.
True thugs NEVER lie.
The Real Tyrone
If this is one of the biggest rivalries in the NBA, the NBA is in some serious trouble. One guy is an MVP candidate and other fighting to get off the bench. One has game, the other has a mouth…
I guess there is no reason for Deshawn to stop being a clown, if Dime and others are going to give him the spotlight he is gonna continue to be a yappin’ douchebag.
DIME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Can you please define rivalry?
Ricky Davis vs A good Shot Attempt= Rivalry
Shaq vs Free Throws= Rivalry
Steve Nash vs Playing Defense= Rivalry
LeBron James vs DeShawn Stevenson= comical
Deshawn Stevenson the only thing Deshawn is good for is a good quote, a wild beard and a random facial tattoo, then he gets his ass lit up against LeBron. Who gives a f*ck. But im still rocking with Dime. Yall the SHIT!
With a healthy Gilbert Arenas, it will not be a surprise if the Bullets beat Cleveland this year. Could be an interesting first round playoff.
I wish DeShawn still played for the Jazz, this would fly nicely with Sloan.
The “Bron hype machine rolls on……..
@ Cha-Ching
Dude seriously? The Bullets ain’t going to give the Cavs a run with or without Gilbert.
Bullets = most over hyped team this season.
The whole unathletic white guy statement came from Miller’s mouth first. He said that they are the best shoes for him to wear because the shoes are light. Get your facts straight.
comparable “rivalries”
Raja v Kobe (hit a guy once rivalry)….but at least Raja stopped Kobe once.
anyone v MJ (except Bird and Nique)….Drexler, BRuss, Ehlo, NY Knicks…
Derrick Coleman v Mailman…..dude no-showed every time he played the Jazz. Talked a great game though.
Oooooohstertag v Shaq. Once commented about helping Shaq improve his golf game by lengthening the Lakers off-season and it turned into a bitchslapsession.
Also, that describes Tyrone really well. Oh, now I’m going to be challenged to say it to his face.
You’re right, Doc. I just got traded to Utah.
Only way dude can keep his name out there it to talk about LeBron….pretty sad.
I’m just saying Soda that it will be interesting and not a surprise. Cavs and Wiz have meet in the playoffs the last three years. All without Gil. Last season was the only time they had him and he continue in that. They both know each other and Butler should be respected.
how is deshawn stevenson even still in the league? this guy should be counting his blessings. bumjuice.
and where is drew gooden in all of this? didnt his snitching start the whole “he overrated” beef?
“and he did’t continue in that.” My bad on the grammer.
I AM an unathletic white guy and Bron’s right. I used to get sprained ankles all the time in FP Zooms (I know, not the best choice, but $$$ was tight in college) but I been playing in a couple pairs of 5s for the last few years and they’re the best shoe to play in I’ve ever owned. Thanks to Brons my vert’s up to 10 inches. Don’t bring it to the rack on me…
Stupid LeBron haters have no sense of humor. He was obviously joking around with Miller. They probably joke around about that all the time. Miller knows he’s unathletic compared to the other guys in the league, but that’s why he’s so special because he makes up for it in other areas.
Oh and as for DeShawn, he knows the only reason people know his name and ugly mug is because of LeBron, so of course he’s going to play up this “rivalry”. Without it, he’s back to being known as the talentless hack he really is.
Jay-Z vs. Deshawn Stevenson and Soulja Boy
When Washington Wizards player DeShawn Stevenson called LeBron James “overrated,” Lebron, when asked for a response, observed that it would be like Jay-Z responding to Soulja Boy. Jay-Z then went to bat for his superstar friend by recording the song “Blow The Whistle.” Although he never mentions Stevenson and his wingman Soulja Boy by name, we’d say the intended targets are pretty obvious: “We [that’s Jay-Z and LeBron] let the money do the talkin’ / And as you see, we talk rather often.”
Funny how Stevenson quotes Jay about the shoes. “off that” when a couple years back lebron was defended by Jay and made a diss song about stevenson.
im tired of all this deshawn bashing, he is actually a good player, not last year due to being hurt……but anyways if you didnt catch the news he was ruled the STRARTER so he must not be to bad, and i cant wait till we play the cavs…
If a white politician said “for a dumb, black dude these are the best books to read”, it would go off…
LeBron’s comment shouldn’t be allowed to be made…
True, but calling someone unathletic isn’t nearly as serious an insult as calling someone dumb.
OK, how about “for a fried-chicken eating black man, this is the best hot sauce on the market!”
How would that go down?
Racism will never end when folks in general still have double standards. Whether it’s self-racism or not, it’s racism. People who have no reason but “oh it’s just not the same” need to check themselves. They ain’t helpin’ ish.
Hell, eating deliciously fried poultry is as non-serious as it gets right?
Or is it just not the same?
bron bron shouldn’t have said that…time to let them stereotypes go..
I hope brent barry has a flashback and beats Lebron in the dunk comp!!!!!!!
Somebody explain to me how DeShawn is still in the league. Before some games, commentators say that he’s a shooter . . . then he goes 1 for 9. Sometimes, the commentators say he’s a defensive stopper, but he seems to get lit up every game. I bet there’s at least 20 guys in the friggin ABA (not to mention the NBDL and overseas) that could be more effective in the NBA.
@40
that’s some hilarious shit…
“For an unathletic white guy, these are the best shoes to wear.”
—- c’mon mayne for a white guy to be in the NBA, and plays the wings… That’s an Athletic Guy… so is Mike Miller. he’s an athlete for crying out loud.
It’s going to be overlooked…
Racism? it only happens ‘coz of people who allows it… if a black person starts callin’ someone “N*GGA” it encourages otha people to use it to them… and then some crazy mofo would come on they a** and pound the sh*t outta ’em…
so why does lebron have to say “unathletic white guy” when he could just say, “unathletic guy”?
everyone hates on stevenson cuz its easy…. but fuck all that, dude is the only one that speaks his mind and especially says shit against lebreeze… i got no problem with him standing up to the king… at least someone says it, who cares anyways… nba needs to bring back legit teams that dont like one another… it makes things more interesting
For an unathletic white guy!!? lol – DeShawn just insulted his buddy right there haha
Two rivalries i’ll predict right now . . . Cavs VS Magicc. . . Shaq vs howard and lebron vs vince. . . You would give the edge to lebron on cavs and howard on magic. . . Magic should really focuss on playoffs making it. . . And Niumber two rivalry believe it or not will be TORONTO VS BOSTON The turk vs Pierce . . . Give paul the slight edge . . . Bosh vs KG give bosh the edge (in the past KG always dominated bosh and toyed with him) and Bargs vs Sheeed . . . I’ll don’t know who will win this match up. . . Bargs migth or probably will have a break out season. . . Derozan vs Alen . . . Alen . . . And Calderon vs Rondo. . . Rondo takes it hands down
oh yeah and a few more rivalries will be interesting . . .Kobe vs Shaq . . . Spurs vs Lakers and Nuggets Vs blazers . . . .These are my predictions. . . Suns vs Mavs two lower division teams battle it out. . . And watch out for the clippers to grab 7th 8th spot . . . Jordan and Griffen will be monsters not to forget kaman and Camby . . . Their stacked!
Under rated team to watch out this year for is OKC
whos deshawn steveson? lol