DeShawn Stevenson: “This Whole Team Revolves Around Gilbert Arenas”

When Austin wrote a couple weeks ago that the Wizards would be crashing the 2010 postseason party as a seventh or eighth seed, a lot of people disagreed. Not because they thought the Wizards would be back in the lottery, but rather that people were thinking they could legitimately get homecourt advantage in the first round. Despite having Caron Butler, Antawn Jamison, Randy Foye, Nick Young, Mike Miller, Andray Blatche and JaVale McGee, DeShawn Stevenson knows that it all comes down to Gilbert Arenas.

“This whole team revolves around Gilbert Arenas. Everybody knows it. Nobody wants to say it, but I’m going to say it,” Stevenson said. “I’ve been on this team four years — it depends on Gilbert Arenas. We can make as many trades as we want to. When he’s healthy and he’s playing, we’re a dangerous team. When we don’t have him, it makes it harder to move the ball; it’s hard to get things easy. That’s my point of view. If Gilbert is 70 percent, we’re going win a lot of games. If Gilbert is 80 percent, we’re going be No. 1 in the East. If he’s 100 percent, we might win a championship.” He continued: “If he’s 70 percent, we’re still going to be good. But we need him on the court. It’s all on Gilbert. I don’t want to put pressure on him, because that’s my boy. I look at him as a best friend, brother. But it’s not pressure to him, because I know what he can do. If he’s healthy, it doesn’t matter what team we have.”

While I mostly agree with what Stevenson is saying, if Agent Zero is only 80 percent you have to think that it’s crazy to say that the Wizards would be No. 1 in the East. With the Celtics, Magic and Cavs all improving, for the Wizards to make some noise this season, they need their star back at 100 percent.

