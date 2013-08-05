DeShawn Stevenson Wants To Team Up With LeBron James In Miami; Fans Go Wild On Twitter

08.05.13 5 years ago 4 Comments
The bad history between LeBron James and DeShawn Stevenson is well-known. Soulja Boy. Jay-Z. Cleveland. Washington. It’s safe to say no one thought they’d ever be teammates, even after Stevenson tried to squash the beef just before their matchup in the 2011 NBA Finals (Stevenson was with Dallas; LeBron had moved on to Miami). Still, no one expected this: Stevenson took to Twitter this weekend to say he’s trying to become LeBron’s teammate in Miami.

Stevenson last played in Atlanta, averaging 5.1 points a night this past season on a respectable 36.4 percent from beyond the arc. He’s now an unrestricted free agent after officially clearing waivers on Sunday. The Heat, after recently signing Greg Oden, hasn’t made any overtures towards the 32-year-old swingman, but could use more shooting to help replace Mike Miller‘s vacated spot.

At this point, Stevenson probably isn’t much more than a 10th man on a championship team, so this might just come down to whether Miami still thinks he can play… rather than an old feud with the team’s franchise player.

