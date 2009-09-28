DeShawn Stevenson’s New Tattoos

09.28.09 9 years ago 39 Comments

There’s nothing really to say about DeShawn Stevenson‘s new tattoos other than that they’re crazy! Check out the backwards Pittsburgh Pirates “P,” a Frankenstein-like crack on his forehead and Honest Abe on his neck. Wow.

Have you seen any other crazy ink lately?

Source: Truth About It

