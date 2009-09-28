There’s nothing really to say about DeShawn Stevenson‘s new tattoos other than that they’re crazy! Check out the backwards Pittsburgh Pirates “P,” a Frankenstein-like crack on his forehead and Honest Abe on his neck. Wow.
Have you seen any other crazy ink lately?
Source: Truth About It
Like omg. so COOL!
he’s gonna regret that tomorrow
KLOWN!!!!!
LOL, when he puts his chin down Honest Abe disappears then when he lifts his chin up, Abe appears out of NOWHERE!!! AAAAAH!!! lol.
Is this so we take our attention off his broke hoop game an focus on his idiot ink?!?
The crack in his head tattoo might explain why he was stupid enough to think he could handle LeBron. I mean, we always thought he lost his mind, but we could never see where it was leaking from…now we know lmao
That Abraham Lincoln tat is the weirdest shit I’ve ever seen!
That’s some stupid shit that cements his place in the Hall of Douche Bags,
So I’m gonna be the one who has to bring up the obvious “crackhead” implication?
And you wonder why DeShawn couldn’t make it in Utah? How come he ever got drafted by Sloan’s Jazz anyway?
The P is for P Stone Crip!I wonder what set S. Jack rep?Oh I remember,it was The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight,riiighht….
Lmfao, Crackhead!
Why the hell would he put 5 bucks on his throat?
And I’m guessing the Lincoln Memorial is tatooed on his nape.
Who is this young man? Is he anyhow associated with the NBA?
Antwuan Dixon – pro skateboarder
[slamxhype.com]
[farm4.static.flickr.com]
Lincoln freed his people, so he is paying homage to The Black People Messiah!
what a clown, I hate the cavs and lebron but I cant wait for them to rip the wizards a new one, Deshawn’s never going to be more then a spot up shooter anyway, didnt he have sex with a 14 year old or some shit?, dudes got problems…
@ 16
fuck off
“Now You Know You Done F*cked Up Right”
haha @14 lol
@19 got aids lol
but seriously this dude is an ass-clown
why everybody got something negative to say
BUT NO ONE HAS ANYTHING TO SAY ABOUT TRAVIS BARKER TATTS,CHRIS ANDERSON’S TATS..CHEROKEE PARKS TATS….ROB SWIFT TATS(AND HE HAS MORE TATS THAN NBA MINUTES)YOU PEOPLE ARE PATHETIC ….
@Marci
That is crazy!
this is what a guy I know would call “a clown in a human suit” except this guy is pushing the human suit thing.
@ 21- fair enough, but they didn’t get their FACE tattooed!
@21,
You’re implying that no one gives those guys shit because they are white. You have it all wrong. No one gives them shit because they don’t get weird, out-of-their-mind type things tattooed on themselves.
I’m not clowning on him for getting tats, just for his choice of which ones he got.
Also, I’ve read a TON of articles making fun of Robert Swift.
what does his tattoo’s have to do with him as a basketball player…….
everyone hates on deshawn just because of the lebron thing, yall are probally the same people who argue basketball everyday of the week and dont now S**T about it
ughhhh it sucks being a Wizards fan sometimes…
And he will be the starting shooting gaurd!!!!
I aint mad at him.Its his body.And the percentages are in his favor that he can fuck all of yall bitches with them fucked up tatts.
Everybody got something to say but did anybody ask him what they mean.Somebody earlier said one is a gang tat.For all we know this prick of a ballplayer is from 5th and Lincoln or some bullshit like that.
Yeah, I have no problem with the tats; there are a lot of other guys with tats that I think look worse. And I have known lots of very bright, well-educated folks who have studied Lincoln to a great extent and hold him to very high esteem. So anyway you slice it, DeShawn likely has solid reason for that tat. Neck? He’s probably just running out of room elsewhere.
Cherokee Parks gets my vote for worst-tatted (former) NBA white guy.
This is the funniest ink I’ve seen in awhile:
[www.plus1mag.com]
Just heard arenas got obama tattoo on his neck to match his backcourt partner!!!!!
Dam Love the wizards lol
damn that’s terrible
So to show his pride in the black race, he goes and tatoos a white man on his neck.
The 5 is for his minutes per game!!
HE SHOULDA GOT THE HEFTY LOGO ON HIS FACE, CUZ HE’S PURE TRASH! SMACK CAN WE GET A “FIRE THE GUY WHO HIRED HIM!” LIST!?!?!?!?!
hate on the guy who made the nba
classy you guys