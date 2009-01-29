The Designer Behind the Rookie-Sophomore Uni’s

I’m a supporter of the NBA bringing fans into the fold to make an impact on the League in a number of ways. I had a bunch of friends who actually suggested the “Wizards” when Washington wanted to change the name of their franchise. Granted I like the bullets about a million times more, but politics are politics.
And for the Rookie-Sophomore game this season, the League teamed up with EA Sports to make a change from the previous years. Instead of having rookies and sophomores wear their team jerseys in home and away colors, they upped the ante with a customized jersey contest, the EA Sports Jersey Creator Contest. Out of the 12,000 fans who registered for the contest, 18-year old Tim Ahmed from Long Island, a basketball fan and leisure graphic designer, produced a Phoenix-themed design, which took the cake.
Tim’s design will be featured on the jerseys worn during the Rookie-Sophomore game, he gets flown out to Phoenix, and gets tickets to pretty much every event.
Haha…The jersey aint that damn bad, guys.
Eh….They're better than the Allstar jerseys.
Its not THAT bad if you assume the contestants had to stick within the design frame of the All-Star unis, which are terrible.
That said, having two large, disconnected graphics and having one of them be on your abdomen is sort of awkward. It will be interesting to see it on a big person.
Damn, you guys are harsh today. I support player bashing, team bashing, coach bashing, city bashing, official bashing…hell I even support the belittling and degradation of women but I can't bring myself to naysay an 18 year olds ability grow facial hair or design a t-shirt.
There are plenty of industry professional that are capable of coming out with great designs, yet the nba keep screwing up year after year. Rocket's chinese national team-esque uniform, bobcat's away jersey with that strange race car inspired stripes on the side, and the new hornets uni that's basically the same as the old Charlotte hornets uni..the list goes on.
MLB uniforms look much much better and color coordinated.
Meanwhile, on the hardwood, we still have to put up with bad jersey designs, year after year….
