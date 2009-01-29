The Designer Behind the Rookie-Sophomore Uni’s

Tim Ahmed and Wilson Chandler (photo. NBAE/getty images)

I’m a supporter of the NBA bringing fans into the fold to make an impact on the League in a number of ways. I had a bunch of friends who actually suggested the “Wizards” when Washington wanted to change the name of their franchise. Granted I like the bullets about a million times more, but politics are politics.

And for the Rookie-Sophomore game this season, the League teamed up with EA Sports to make a change from the previous years. Instead of having rookies and sophomores wear their team jerseys in home and away colors, they upped the ante with a customized jersey contest, the EA Sports Jersey Creator Contest. Out of the 12,000 fans who registered for the contest, 18-year old Tim Ahmed from Long Island, a basketball fan and leisure graphic designer, produced a Phoenix-themed design, which took the cake.

Tim’s design will be featured on the jerseys worn during the Rookie-Sophomore game, he gets flown out to Phoenix, and gets tickets to pretty much every event.

TAGSDimeMag

