Detailed Look At Reebok Question Mid “White Noise”

Today, Reebok Classic gave us our first official look at the Question Mid “White Noise” colorway, which will be dropping on May 23. Featuring a white-based upper with a teal toebox and heel, the sneaker also sports some wild, nearly fluorescent colors along the midsole.

The shoe is hitting key retailers Champs, Finish Line, Jimmy Jazz, Eastbay, DTLR, Villa and reebok.com for $140. The GS version will be available at Champs and Eastbay for $95.

Before the release next month, stay tuned for more info and check out the detailed images below.

