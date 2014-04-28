Detailed Look At Reebok Question Mid “White Noise”

#Style – Kicks and Gear
04.28.14 4 years ago

Today, Reebok Classic gave us our first official look at the Question Mid “White Noise” colorway, which will be dropping on May 23. Featuring a white-based upper with a teal toebox and heel, the sneaker also sports some wild, nearly fluorescent colors along the midsole.

The shoe is hitting key retailers Champs, Finish Line, Jimmy Jazz, Eastbay, DTLR, Villa and reebok.com for $140. The GS version will be available at Champs and Eastbay for $95.

Before the release next month, stay tuned for more info and check out the detailed images below.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSALLEN IVERSONQuestion MidREEBOKReebok ClassicReebok ClassicsReebok Question MidReebok Question Mid "White Noise"Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP