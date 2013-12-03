A Detailed Look At Stephen Curry’s Under Armour Anatomix Spawn PE “Away” Colorway

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Stephen Curry
12.03.13 5 years ago

A week ago, Under Armour gave us a detailed look at Stephen Curry‘s Taxi/Royal/White colorway of the Anatomix Spawn that he’s wearing during away games this year. Today, we got another treat: a few shots of an even better “away” colorway… the Royal/Taxi/White player exclusive.

There’s no word yet whether these will ever release, according to UA earlier this year when they showed off Curry’s exclusive home colorway. All that’s been confirmed is that select Spawn Anatomix PE colorways will hit retail in February. In the meantime, expect to see some difference color releases this spring of the Anatomix Spawn, as well as a new personal logo for Curry.

Check out the images below for a closer look. You can also watch the video for a look into the design innovation and performance benefits of the shoe.

What do you think?

