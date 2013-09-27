A Detailed Preview Of The NBA 2K14 Pro Stick Controls

09.27.13 5 years ago

Today, 2K Sports released the all-new Dev Diary for NBA 2K14, featuring a detailed look at the infamous “Pro Stick Controls.” The game’s developers are calling the “Pro Stick” one of the most intuitive control features to ever be implemented into a basketball game. At its core, it’ll allow for more realistic — and better — flashy passes, as well as the opportunity to string together more moves and creative shot attempts.

We heard the developers promise before that 2K14 will be one of the biggest upgrades to the series yet, and so far, they haven’t done anything to disappoint us. Passing has always been difficult to recreate. Hopefully this year it’ll be another step in the right direction.

What do you want to see in 2K14?

