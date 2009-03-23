Detroit Complains About Dwyane Wade Getting Calls

To add to the firestorm of complaints about ref’s in the NBA right now, the Pistons are pissed about Dwyane Wade getting all the calls in their loss to the Heat last night. Wade has been getting whistles in his favor ever since he first put on a Heat jersey. But Detroit thought that last night was particularly egregious.
“They were calling us for those same fouls all game long, riding Wade to the basket,” said Tayshaun Prince. “You can see why Coach Curry got thrown out the game because of that situation, and we felt what D-Wade did to Stuckey at the end of the game, they were calling us for those fouls on the other end over the course of the game.”
Rodney Stuckey rang in on the matter too.
“I guess the ref saw it different,” said Stuckey. “I thought I went to the basket aggressively while he had 10 of his fingers on me and they didn’t call the foul.
“He’s an All-Star so I guess you are going to get those calls.”
You be the judge…
He only fouled him three times on the play – tough for a ref to call it without the 4th bit of contact
Yeah ref’s screwed pistons,Wade is getting way too many calls
Perfect example of why a coache’s challenge is necessary in basketball too! It’s great and works in football often and so basketball should have it too. I been said this and I say it again.
Detroit got a raw deal on this one I do believe.
And his foot was out of bounds on the line, horrible, the refs need some consistency so players know what to expect.
wade getting calls? comon guys this isnt new
What happened to the league? This is Stern’s fault. Ain’t no men playing ball anymore. Tay and em need to pull their skirts down.
Man that’s bull. I watched the whole damn game yesterday and Detroit wasd getting all kinds of bullshit calls all game. You don’t call that at the end of the game Stuckey brought the ball down Wade had his hand on it he brought it up and Wade blocked it. C’mon, Detroit should have won that game, it’s their fault it was anywhere near that close and they got all kinds of calls especially in the first half. They’re on some bullshit with this one. I will say one thing. the refs really didn’t do a good job all game on either side. So that makes it equal. Equally terrible officiating on both sides, the Heat win the ball game. Period.
Join the fuckin club Pistons..
Nobody watched the 2006 finals??
They were complaining more about that they were getting called for less against Wade throughout the game, NOT necessarily because they actually thought it was a “hard” foul. Essentially, CALL IT BOTH WAYS!
This is why I call BS when the media feeds us the line about how good Wade and LBJ are becoming defensively. When you let them hack the offensive players, of course they will look better on defense. I’ve seen a ton of “blocks and steals” from these guys that are awful. They would never stop complaining if they had this stuff happen to them when they had the ball.
It’s a complete joke and this is why these superstar calls need to stop. Call it the same at both ends or find someone who will.
@10 co-sign
i agree with Karizmatic..
It shouldnt have been that close anyways.. Jermaine Oneal with an open J and a PUTBACK?? the man cant even jump anymore.. but thats what the refs do.. they let the momentum hold the whistle..
it was a horribly called game..
Well, nothing new here. Thats where Dallas championship hopes went.
That looked like a foul I agree. What I disagree on is the fact that Dwyane Wade gets the blame. I mean what would you do if refs favored you in any sports. You would have gone and told them to stop.? I mean yea he gets bogus calls (just like Kobe and LeBron, Shaq and a guy Named Jordan…remember 98 the push on Russel) When you’re a superstar of a league you just have that priority, Period. Don’t blame the player. Blame the game itself..
Yeah there was definatley a reach in foul there..
All you whiners would take him and his “fouls” in a hot minute, so just cut it out already.
I agree with #6. Too many pussy fouls being called nowadays, and while i do agree that that wade should’ve been called for it if it was also being called on the other end, I don’t think stuff like that should be called for in the first place. What happened to the pistons bad boys and pat riley’s knicks?
Oh, and i hate how people are trying to take charges by standing outside of the semicircle. to me, that’s not real defense. block the shot!
Not a foul. Stuckey drove straight next to Wade. Wade is running next to him chest to chest and puts his hand on the ball. Stuck elevates and turns into Wade. Wade raises his hand and blocks the shot. Stuckey’s momentum and angle carry him off his feet and onto the floor. Wade lands inside (inside because you can see all of the white line; it’s not obscured one bit by Wade’s black shoe).
Neither of his feet are on the line, the first is just inside, the second is inside but on the white line marking the key which makes it look otherwise.
That is the whole play, paused every 3 seconds and watched twice over. It was just overall a really tight defensive possesion. The officiating was up and down throughout the game. They were touch fouls on both sides and heavy contact that never got called. That Chalmers foul where Kwame dived into Chalmers as he was going for the ball? Definitely not a foul. Noone had the ball and it was just incidental contact. Now stop the complaining and see this for what it was. A great play by Wade and one a mistake by Stuck.
No man with his names spelling reading like ‘Dwhy-Anne’ should be afforded those kinda calls.So just Diop it,ok?Or I’ma hafta Cheick you on that,feel me?
@ bmw
don’t compare Jordan to any of these players in the league now. yes MJ got his superstar calls, and he shoved Russel, but MJ took more real hits than LBJ, Wade, and Kobe will ever have COMBINED.
as long as wade, kobe and lebron are in the league these tick-tack fouls are going to be called. it’s a shame to the charles oakley, karl malone, dennis rodmans of the world.
you can’t breath or look at kobe and wade wrong.
i agree with # 17 about the charge call. can we please get rid of that?
i also like what post #3 is saying. never thought of it before but it makes perfect sense. i like it.
Say the ref calls it at the end of the game? Wouldnt the conversation be that since it was the end of the game that was a weak call? Wade’s game is basically a fundamental skill. Get to the basket so that you can score, create opportunities for teammates or draw the foul. So if someone wants to complain.. stop the penetration.
@kalm
The thing is if it were anybody else who was in the same position as wade and did the same things, it would have been called a foul.
there were alot of suspicious calls in that game like some hand check fouls on dwade and his block on afflalo in last quarter. but really, that last play, dwade had all ball all the time. he got it down low and kept his hand on it as stuckey was bringing it up. im a heat fan and even i acknowledge it. that is not to say that wade is an overrated defensive player however. He ranks at the top of the league in blocks and steals, i think tied with dwight, and alot of his defensive work is legit. that pistons game tho, he did get away with shit and that technical foul on curry in the last part of the game really did more of a number on the pistons than anything wade did.
@22
how can you stop him driving if you put a hand on him they call a foul and if you stand there with your arms straight up and he jumps into them they call a foul? you could try and draw a charge but how many times have you seen him get called for a charge?? i guarantee it ain’t enough to warrant standing in front of him at full steam.
this exact thing is the reason i have a hard time with the nba lately.
since the donaghy scandal you would think the nba would have done something with the refs, but we still have the same b.s.
like post #3 said, a coach’s challenge could keep the refs honest in their reffing and shows the nba fans that you are addressing the “ref scandal”.
I’m not even going to touch Wade’s history with the refs. I just want to point out how DUMB it is when people say, “you can’t call that at the end of the game!”
WHY NOT?! It’s still a foul. A foul is a foul is a foul. DUMB.
we all know wade has been getting calls since the year he won the championship. every single team has complained about those calls,d the calls are pretty doubtful, and he continues to get them, no matter how much the refs are under the microscope…lebron and kobe don’t get those calls going to the basket. kobe can get killed and he won’t get the call, and lebron is better but not as wade.
i don’t know what kind of pictures wade has on the refs, but they must be good.
that was a pushing call he had his underarm at his body so yeah it’s a tough call but the other way around it would have been two shots. The foul on afflalo that wasn’t called was more shocking to me
Maybe it was a foul,and yeah I seen plenty of times people get dicked over for Wade.But thats the perks of being the shit I guess.Hit the weight room Stuckey and come back stronger next time.
Obviously Wade is the NBA’s golden boy. Obviously Stuckey was stupid to try that move on Wade. It looks like there was a little bit of contact but do you really think they’ll call that in the last seconds of an important game? Give me a break.
I dont have a problem if they dont call it, as long as they dont call it for the whole game, thats where the problem comes in at, because the players dont know how the game is gonna be called, if youre gonna let them be physical, you have to do it the whole game.
When is enough going to be enough?
It’s so blatant that it is insulting to the fan and player alike. How does this go on, and on, and on, and on, year after year after year and nothing is done about it?
I wonder, does the NBA want to do anything about it? If they did, would the NBA product suffer?
Wade did have a forearm and alotta body on that play but usually you expect the refs to let you play at the end of a close game
Can’t blame Wade for the calls people…And more importantly y’all can’t mess with his rep for that. Dude’s playing hard all night, always putting his body on the line…proving to everybody that it’s cool to be injury-prone.
When it comes down to it, I don’t remember Jordan getting calls in his favor like that until after he won a championship. The problem with Wade is he got his championship because of the calls, and as for Lebron he hasn’t done much other than put up numbers to deserve the calls in his favor (getting to the finals 2 years ago was about as legit as New Jersey going 2 years straight)
It was a clean block all you piston fans should stop wining.
Godd defense? Really? The forearm to the mid, the handcheck, getting him across the arm and body? Then he steps out of bounds, changes his pivot (travel), and still no whistle?
Damn superstar treatment honestly has to be taken out of the game. Can you play, or are you full of it?
I don’t hate Wade. But I don’t like him, either. You can’t even breathe on him and yet he gets away with everything. If refs called fouls and travels on him, and stopped calling too many fouls on his opponents, I honestly feel Wade would be just a regular NBA starter averaging about 15 points a night.
IMHO.
Hold up #37,”…I honestly feel Wade would be just a regular NBA starter averaging about 15 points a night”
Let’s not get carried away, he gets every and all calls but dude is still a beast and a star.
You would think after all the scrutiny the NBA has taken with the reafs for the “Jordan Rules”, Wade in the Finals and this Donaghy mess that they would have made some changes to refereeing. But seems like the only thing they have changed is to make sure the big name stars get all the calls and to hell with every one else.
I hate blaming a loss on the refs but at the same time I hate seeing the refs blow whistles for “phantom fouls”.
NBA needs to make some serious changes to the refereeing but they won’t do a thing, cuz Stern has his head so far up his own a$$ that he doesn’t see anything wrong with it.
I’m with dagwaller. It’s stupid saying ‘oh that’s a playoff foul’ or ‘let the players play the last play’.
If there’s body contact to alter the player, it’s a foul. Plain and simple. D-Wade gets many calls going his way (see when the Heat won the Finals).
i agree with BMW. you cant blame dwade for the calls going his way. its not him calling it, why hate on him.. blame the referees.
@ dagomar
wade, the NBA’s golden boy? i dont think so. its lebron not wade.
Hey 38.
Okay, maybe 20-22 points a night? And he’d still be a star and an all-star and one of the best starting guards in the NBA.
But take away how the refs help him and he wouldn’t be in the MVP discussion.