Detroit Complains About Dwyane Wade Getting Calls

03.23.09 9 years ago 41 Comments

To add to the firestorm of complaints about ref’s in the NBA right now, the Pistons are pissed about Dwyane Wade getting all the calls in their loss to the Heat last night. Wade has been getting whistles in his favor ever since he first put on a Heat jersey. But Detroit thought that last night was particularly egregious.

“They were calling us for those same fouls all game long, riding Wade to the basket,” said Tayshaun Prince. “You can see why Coach Curry got thrown out the game because of that situation, and we felt what D-Wade did to Stuckey at the end of the game, they were calling us for those fouls on the other end over the course of the game.”

Rodney Stuckey rang in on the matter too.

“I guess the ref saw it different,” said Stuckey. “I thought I went to the basket aggressively while he had 10 of his fingers on me and they didn’t call the foul.

“He’s an All-Star so I guess you are going to get those calls.”

You be the judge…

Source: Real GM

TAGSDimeMag

