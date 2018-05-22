Who The Detroit Pistons Should Target In The 2018 NBA Draft

Getty Image

With a new front office direction and a new head coach on the way, the Detroit Pistons are in a state of flux. However, it might be tough for the Pistons to overhaul their roster immediately given the presence of some (very) large contracts and very little in the way of obvious trade value. Making things even more interesting is that Detroit invested its 2018 first round draft pick in order to lure Blake Griffin in trade, leaving the new regime with only one draft selection (No. 42 overall) in which to add an infusion of young talent.

Of course, expectations must be tempered for a pick near the middle of the second round. On one hand, it is thoroughly possible to unearth a quality rotation piece in that range and Detroit should be focused on doing just that. On the other, the odds are stacked against the Pistons in some ways, as Detroit might want to lean toward upside, even with the reality that most “successful” picks at No. 42 (or in that range) come with pure role players that can add value in subtle ways.

Finally, the Pistons aren’t set to have a ton of roster turnover, with only Anthony Tolliver, James Ennis and Jameer Nelson set to enter unrestricted free agency. That should allow for a wide swath of prospects to be considered with Detroit’s one and only draft pick, although one would think they would like to get backcourt help if possible, given their shortcomings when Reggie Jackson was out this past season. With that in mind, here are a few realistic options that the franchise should consider.