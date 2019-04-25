Blake Griffin Underwent Arthroscopic Surgery On His Troubled Knee

Getty Image

When the Pistons made the NBA playoffs, there was hope that we were going to see Blake Griffin at his best. The versatile point-forward has undergone an incredible career transformation over the years. He was once a rim-running big who threw down ferocious dunks. Now, he’s more technical. He attacks defenses with a steady diet of passing and post play. He’s a smart player and one of the best in the league at what he does.

It’s just unfortunate that he can’t escape injury. The Pistons star has been dealing with injuries ever since he was drafted by the Clippers in 2009 and had to miss his entire first season in the NBA due to knee surgery. Flash forward to today, after helping the Pistons make the playoffs, he had to miss the first two games of their opening-round series against the Bucks. The Pistons were thoroughly swept out of the playoffs in four games despite Griffin returning for the final two contests.

Griffin’s been dealing with a knee injury for weeks now, and once the season came to an end, he didn’t wait long to get work on it. On Wednesday, the Pistons announced that Griffin underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee to help himself recover from the injury.