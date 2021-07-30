Over the last two seasons, the Detroit Pistons struggled to only 40 combined victories. With that in mind, it isn’t controversial to suggest that the franchise is in the midst of a rebuilding process, prioritizing the future over the present with their roster construction and overall focus. Detroit’s on-court struggles in 2020-21 may have masked an overall success, though, as the Pistons seemingly nailed a pair of mid-first round picks in Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey, laying the groundwork to help their rebuilding effort.

Fast-forward to the 2021 NBA Draft, and the Pistons garnered possession of the keys to the entire board after winning the lottery. With that premium chip in play to go along with Stewart, Bey, Jerami Grant and 2020 lottery pick Killian Hayes, the world is Troy Weaver’s oyster as Detroit’s lead decision maker.

Roster Needs: No. 1 option, Starting-level guard play

Cade Cunningham (No. 1 Overall), Grade: A

The Pistons took the best player in the draft at No. 1 overall, and that is how it is supposed to work. Some wavered on whether Cunningham was clearly superior to Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and/or Jalen Suggs, but he is a tremendous prospect. Cunningham faced a relatively difficult situation at Oklahoma State, playing with very little spacing and suboptimal supporting talent, and he displayed high-end scoring chops and answered a significant pre-college question with his shooting. He has size, feel and an off-the-charts skill level, and Cunningham projects as a franchise-changing piece for the Pistons.

2021-22 Roster

Jerami Grant

Cory Joseph (non-guaranteed)

Cade Cunningham

Killian Hayes

Josh Jackson

Rodney McGruder (non-guaranteed)

Sekou Doumbouya

Isaiah Stewart

Saddiq Bey

Jahlil Okafor

Tyler Cook (non-guaranteed)

Deividas Sirvydis

2021 Free Agents

Dennis Smith Jr (RFA)

Hamidou Diallo (RFA)

Frank Jackson (RFA)

Saben Lee (RFA)

