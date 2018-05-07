The Pistons Have Fired Coach And President Of Basketball Operations Stan Van Gundy

05.07.18 1 hour ago

The Detroit Pistons made a massive swing prior to the trade deadline when they dealt Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, and a pair of draft picks for Blake Griffin in an effort to make a push to the playoffs. Instead, the Pistons treaded water and found themselves finishing ninth in the Eastern Conference.

There was much talk about the future of Stan Van Gundy both as coach and as president of basketball operations moving forward, but after their initial meetings the early indication was Van Gundy would remain on board as coach and in some capacity in the front office, although shakeups were going to come there. On Monday, plans changed as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Pistons and Van Gundy had parted ways, creating yet another coaching vacancy in the NBA.

