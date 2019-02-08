Getty Image

Every NBA team can always use a little more shooting, and there isn’t a more coveted shooter on the buyout market than Wayne Ellington. The former member of the Miami Heat was traded to the Phoenix Suns prior to Thursday’s trade deadline, and it was anticipated that upon clearing waivers, there would be a mad dash among a bevy of teams with postseason aspirations to acquire his services.

Ultimately, Ellington has decided to go in a different direction than some might have expected, as the veteran guard has reportedly committed to joining the Detroit Pistons upon clearing waivers. Word of Ellington’s plan comes via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.