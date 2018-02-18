Getty Image

Eight of the best marksmen in the NBA squared off on All-Star Saturday Night. After four rounds of competition, Devin Booker came out on top. Booker was solid at the start, scoring 17 points in round one to move onto the final. Squared off against Klay Thompson and Tobias Harris, Booker accrued a three-point contest record 28 points to take home the title.

First Round

Klay Thompson: 19

Tobias Harris: 18

Devin Booker: 17

Wayne Ellington: 17

Bradley Beal: 15

Eric Gordon: 12

Kyle Lowry: 11

Paul George: 9