The Suns Are ‘Progressing Toward’ A Maximum Contract Extension With Devin Booker

07.03.18 1 hour ago

When the Phoenix Suns parted ways with backup point guard Tyler Ulis earlier in July, rumblings surfaced that star shooting guard Devin Booker wasn’t very happy about his team’s decision. Some of that undoubtedly stemmed from a close relationship between Booker and Ulis but, as of Tuesday evening, a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski indicates that a lucrative contract extension could mend any issues between player and team.

It comes as no surprise that the Suns would be offering Booker an extension, but the full, five-year maximum is certainly a vote of confidence from the organization. Phoenix appears to be poised to take the next step after adding Deandre Ayton and Trevor Ariza this offseason and, beyond that, the Suns also invested in the present (at least to some degree) by using a future pick to move up and acquire Mikal Bridges in the draft.

This kind of contract extension offer shouldn’t be taken lightly and skeptics might point to Booker’s defensive issues as reason to worry about the value moving forward. Still, he doesn’t turn 22 years old until late October and Booker’s offensive renaissance last season seemingly assuaged any concerns from the organization about his ability to lead as a primary option moving forward.

