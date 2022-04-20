Devin Booker Hit A Shot Then Fist-Bumped A Baby

Devin Booker got scorching hot during the first half of the Phoenix Suns’ Game 2 tilt against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Booker scored 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting and knocked down four of his six attempts from three in the frame in the first quarter alone, and while New Orleans led by two after the opening 12 minutes, Booker is the kind of player who is able to win the Suns games if he sees a few go in early.

One fan in the crowd benefitted from Booker’s hot start, as Phoenix’s All-Star guard hit a jumper, fell to the ground, looked over, and saw that he was right next to one Suns supporter. As a result, Booker stuck his fist out and decided to dap them up, although the fan might not remember this happened years down the line, because the fan in question was a baby.

The bucket… or the baby fist-bump??? pic.twitter.com/WR8wlI8Wn3 — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2022

It was a very good bucket by Booker — he pulled up off the bounce with a pair of defenders in his face, and it’s a sign of how locked in he was in the first quarter that he was able to get this to go down. But more importantly, he got to have some fun with a young fan, which is very nice.