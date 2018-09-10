Getty Image

The Phoenix Suns are hoping to climb out of the league’s cellar and begin on the road to becoming a contender this season. In the Western Conference they’re not likely to be close to the playoff race immediately, but they will want to see their young core develop and gel to, at the least, be better than last year when they had the worst record in the league.

The leader of the young Suns is Devin Booker, who along with Josh Jackson and this year’s No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton make up one of the league’s most exciting young trios. Booker has showed the ability to score in bunches over the course of his young career, and with more pieces in place this season the Suns wanted to see him take another step forward as a player.

Unfortunately for Booker and the Suns, a lingering hand injury will force the star guard to potentially miss the beginning of training camp. John Gambadoro of 98.7 Arizona Sports Station in Phoenix reports Booker will have surgery on his right hand in Los Angeles and is expected to miss the start of camp.

Booker will hopefully be good to go for the start of the season, but it’s always a bit concerning when a player has to have surgery on his shooting hand. Lost time in training camp isn’t the worst thing in the world, but for a young Suns group that will be looking to integrate Ayton into a major role, any Booker absence is precious time for the two young stars to grow more comfortable together on the floor.