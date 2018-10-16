Devin Booker Will Play In Phoenix’s Season Opener Despite Offseason Hand Surgery

10.15.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

In mid-September, the Phoenix Suns announced that star guard Devin Booker underwent hand surgery that would require a recovery timetable of approximately six weeks. However, it appears as if Booker is a quick healer, with word breaking on Monday that he will be ready to start the team’s season opener against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

“Devin’s going to play on Wednesday,” Suns head coach Igor Kokoskov said, via Kevin Zimmerman of 98.7 FM in Phoenix. “There’s no secret. He’s ready, he’s playing, he’s excited. He’s our big rock.”

In addition, Booker seemingly referenced his pending return with a tweet on Monday afternoon.

