The Phoenix Suns entered Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals with a 1-0 series lead over the Los Angeles Clippers. Early in the third quarter, the Suns appeared to be in a favorable position to garner a second straight win, riding considerable contributions from both Cam Payne and Deandre Ayton to a lead. When the score was 69-62, Suns star Devin Booker and Clippers guard Patrick Beverley collided in a two-way headbutt, and blood quickly came to the surface.

https://twitter.com/gifdsports/status/1407532440420294659

Both Booker and Beverley went to the locker room after immediately leaving the floor while bloodied.

Ouch. Beverley and Booker bumped heads and both of them got pretty banged up. pic.twitter.com/LfwLCrmYnR — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) June 23, 2021

Booker, who produced his first career triple-double in a dominant Game 1 performance, exited with 11 points and five assists in his first 29 minutes. Beverley picked up four fouls in 17 minutes while applying his trademark ball pressure.

In this instance, no flagrant foul was assessed to Beverley, as the play was presumably viewed to be accidental. At the same time, Beverley often finds himself in compromising positions due to his all-out aggressiveness, and this particular moment yielded damage to both players. It will be interesting to see if there is any fallout for the rest of the game or series, though Beverley returned to the bench in relatively short order.