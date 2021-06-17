The most popular man in Phoenix is headed to a playoff game. According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, Devin Booker and the Suns have learned the name of Nick McKeller, who became a meme among Phoenix fans for getting into a fight at a playoff game against the Nuggets. After taking it to the Denver fan with whom he scrapped, McKeller held up four fingers and screamed “SUNS IN 4.”

That ended up coming to fruition — the Suns swept the Nuggets — and after tweeting that he needed to learn the dude’s identity, Lowe reported that the efforts were successful, and now, McKeller is getting some gear and tickets to one of the Suns’ upcoming Western Conference Finals tilts against either the Los Angeles Clippers or Utah Jazz.

It didn’t take long for Booker’s representatives at CAA to find Nick McKellar, a lifelong Suns fan who now lives in Denver. Booker and the Suns are going to send McKellar a signed Booker jersey and provide him tickets to a conference finals game, both Booker’s reps at CAA and McKellar told ESPN.

While the NBA has been trying to crack down on incidents involving unruly fan behavior, Lowe reports that McKeller and eyewitnesses to the incident all stated he only fought back in self-defense.