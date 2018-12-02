Getty Image

It’s going to be another long season for the Suns as they try to build something from the young pieces on their roster. One piece they already know is going to be a big part of their future is Devin Booker. The guard out of Kentucky was paid to be the face of the franchise over the summer as Phoenix gave him a 5-year $158 million max extension.

Booker has been worth the money so far. He makes the Suns watchable and much better. The Suns are 10.6 points per 100 possessions worse when Booker is not on the floor. Unfortunately, he’s been battling injuries throughout this season and on Sunday against the Lakers he appeared to aggravate his hamstring while running for a loose ball.