Devin Booker Wants To Build A Superteam In Phoenix

Getty Image

The Phoenix Suns are likely headed right back to the lottery again. They’re 4-15 to start the season and, despite boasting a nice young nucleus to build around, their progress won’t be measured in the win-loss column this year. What they’ll be examining more closely is whether the talented duo of Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are worthy of the franchise-cornerstone status that has been bestowed upon them.

They’re far too raw and inexperienced to be competitive in the immediate future, but even if they do start to reach their collective peaks, the Western Conference is such that they’ll still need additional superstar talent surrounding them if they ever want to become legitimate contenders.

The concern, of course, is that Booker — who has already had to withstand several consecutive losing seasons — will get anxious and want out before they ever reach that point. Booker’s recent comments, however, should inspire some confidence in his prospective future with the franchise.