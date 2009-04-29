Devin Harris Makes Another Assist

Yesterday I went up to the NBA Store to catch up with Devin Harris. Harris was in Manhattan to receive the NBA Community Assist Award for the month of March.

The award highlights outstanding efforts in the community. Devin was honored due to his support of the Big Brothes, Big Sisters and the Make-A-Wish Foundation through his charitable organization, the 34 Ways to Assist Foundation.

Harris received the award then administered a mini-clinic on the NBA Store’s center court. The clinic, part of the NBA Fit initiative, teaches kids how to stay in shape.

I caught up with Devin for a second after to rap about the NBA Playoffs and the off-season…

CGF: What’s good man? How have you been?

Devin: Good man, good to see you. I saw the photo shoot we did on your show. I haven’t seen the magazine photos yet.

CGF: I’ll make sure you get some. So, how have you been spending the off-season? Have you started getting ready for next year?

Devin: I have been relaxing. I still work out and play…but for the most part I have been resting my body.

CGF: Looking back on the season, did you accomplish any goals you had set for yourself?

Devin: Well…we didn’t make the playoffs. Individual goals really didn’t matter. We wanted to make the playoffs…but we hit some hurdles.

CGF: Speaking of the playoffs. Have you been watching? If so, what has caught your attention?

Devin: The guard play! Tony Parker, Chauncey, Derrick Rose, Rajon Rondo. They all have been playing extremely well. Also, what the Nuggets did to New Orleans the other night I don’t even have words for! (Laughs) You also can’t forget LeBron and Kobe. Both of those guys. Brandon Roy too.