Devin Harris out indefinitely

03.18.09 9 years ago 3 Comments

Having lost four straight games and slipping out of the playoff picture, the Nets found out today that Devin Harris will be out indefinitely with a left shoulder sprain. Harris got hurt in Sunday’s game against the Clippers.

