Devin Harris out indefinitely

Having lost four straight games and slipping out of the playoff picture, the Nets found out today that Devin Harris will be out indefinitely with a left shoulder sprain. Harris got hurt in Sunday’s game against the Clippers.
Awww naw. Such a good player gets that injury bug again. Hope dude comes back cause NJ had an outside chance of getting that 8th spot.
Guess it’s a wrap for NJ …here is to 2010 for them.
Now Vincenzo can have all the attention to himself in the “least done with the most talent” sweepstakes. Yeah, I’m kinda bitter. My fantasy team had Redd, Amare, Jefferson, Kaman, AI and Harris….junk
In other news, Jason Kidd is headed for the playoffs…again. This time in the Western Conference. Aaand people still question the trade that sent him to the Mavericks. Nice try…